Logan Paul Gives Update on Future in WWE After Winning United States Championship

Logan Paul continues to do big things in WWE as he beat Rey Mysterio to win the United States Championship at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday. But what does this mean for his future with the company? After winning the title, Paul spoke to Marc Raimondi of ESPN and said it's likely fans will see more of Paul on WWE television since he's now a champion.

"I think I have to," Paul said. "You're going to have to watch Raw. You're going to have to watch SmackDown. I'm going to make some surprise appearances and show these wrestlers who's the real king." Since signing with WWE, Paul has been working part-time. That will likely continue to be the case going forward, but Paul will be around more since WWE values what he brings to the table.

Become a WWE Champion ✅ pic.twitter.com/uXvwSg6THx — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) November 5, 2023

"I have a bit of occupational ADHD," he said. "So, wherever my attention goes, wherever the people are the most entertained. And at the moment, that is the WWE, and [I'm] just focused on building my brands and protecting this belt, keeping it around my waist."

Paul signed a multi-event contract with WWE in June 2022 after making sporadic television appearances. One of the biggest matches of his career game last year when he took on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel. Over the past year, Paul has competed in the Royal Rumble match, the Money in the Bank match and he beat Ricochet in a match at SummerSlam in August. It was Paul's second SummerSlam match as he defeated The Miz in a match in 2022. And Paul has defeated Mysterio before the United States title bout as he and The Miz beat Mysterio and his son Dominik at WrestleMania 38.

While Paul was speaking to the Daily Mail, he talked about working with Triple H. "I'm so stoked that Triple H and the company believe in me like they do," Paul said, per 411 Mania. Hopefully, I can make them proud and I know I will. He's super receptive to my ideas. I'm a content creator – keyword creator. I like to make stuff, I come up with ideas. When I pitch my ideas, he's all ears all the time. We bounce ideas off each other, we go back and forth and usually land on stuff that's pretty epic. It's super collaborative and I like that they give me the freedom to be who I am in their company."