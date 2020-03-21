Boston Celtics Star Marcus Smart Confirms Positive Coronavirus Test

Marcus Smart has a message for all NBA fans. On Thursday, the Boston Celtics star went to Twitter to announce he was tested for coronavirus five days ago. He got the results and it came back positive. Smart has been self-quarantined since the test and stressed to fans to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously.

“I was tested five days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive,” Smart said. “I’ve been self-quarantined since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness. I know it’s a No. 11 priority for our nation’s health experts and we must get more testing ASAP.”

I was tested 5 days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive. Ive been self quarantined since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness. I know it’s a #1 priority for our nations health experts, & we must get more testing ASAP pic.twitter.com/xkijb9wlKV — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020

Smart, who has been with the Celtics since 2014, wrote a follow-up tweet giving fans an update on his health. He says he had no symptoms and he “feels great.” However, Smart said social distancing is must right now and “not doing so is selfish.” He said everyone can get through this if they do their part.

I’ve had no symptoms and I feel great. But the younger generation in our country MUST self distance. This is not a joke. Not doing so is selfish. Together we can beat this, but we must beat it together by being apart for a short while. Much love!! — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020

Earlier in the day, the Celtics announced a player tested positive for coronavirus, but they didn’t reveal it was Smart. The team also announced they were waiting for more test results from other players and staff.

“The Boston Celtics learned today that a player has tested positive for COVID-19,” the team said in a statement. “Testing was initiated because of exposure to a known positive case.

“The Celtics player, who is not exhibiting symptoms, has been in isolation for several days and will continue to do so while being monitored by team medical staff. The team is awaiting further testing results and will communicate them as appropriate. Taking steps to maintain the health and safety of everyone in our organization and across the NBA remains our top priority, and we will continue to work closely with health officials and the league in addressing this situation.”

The Celtics were one of the five teams who were ordered to self-quarantine because they took on the Utah Jazz earlier this month. Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus and he was the first known case in the NBA. Coronavirus has led to the NBA suspending the season and it could return to action in mid-June. The regular season was scheduled to end in April.