Marcus Jordan Says Larsa Pippen Wedding 'in the Works'

Are wedding bells in the near future for Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen? Media members recently caught up with the couple in West Hollywood, and the son of the NBA legend asked if he and the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen are going to get married. Marcus Jordan said a wedding date is "in the works."

"We're looking for a location," he said with a smile on his face, per TMZ Sports. Larsa Pippen was spotted wearing what appears to be an engagement ring a day after Jordan announced wedding plans. However, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Jordan and Pippen are not an engaged couple yet.

"Marcus and Larsa are not engaged, but it's definitely something they're talking about. You could say it's in the works," the source said. Jordan, 32, and Pippen, 49, announced their relationship back in January. Michael Jordan was seen disapproving of the relationship when asked by reporters, and the couple talked about the former Chicago Bulls star's disapproval on their Separation Anxiety podcast.

"He was a little lit... I didn't put too much weight on it," Marcus Jordan said who added that he's grateful his father later called because it put Pippen at ease that her boyfriend wasn't lying about the approval from his family. "I can make my own decisions, he doesn't need to approve who I date or my personal relationships. He's gonna love me no matter what," Marcus continued. "I think that's what the takeaway was from the conversation, but of course no one sees that, they just see the headlines."

Jordan and Pippen recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how their friendship grew into something more. "We had just started hanging out as friends, I feel like that's kinda what the motivational thing for us, we were like, 'OK fine, now we're dating, so now should we tell everyone?'" she said.

Marcus Jordan is the second oldest child of Michael Jordan. He played college basketball for the University of Central Florida from 2009-2012. Larsa Pippen was married to Scottie Pippen from 1997 to 2021, and the couple has four children together, including Scotty Pippen Jr. who was signed by the Los Angeles Lakers last year.