Michael Jordan Weighs in on Son's Relationship With Larsa Pippen

Michael Jordan has some interesting things to say about his son, Marcus Jordan, dating Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa Pippen. TMZ Sports shared a video of the elder Jordan leaving dinner at Matigon in Paris on Sunday when he was asked about his son's relationship with Larsa. Michael Jordan is seen shaking his head before saying "no," after being asked if he approves of the relationship.

The interesting thing about Jordan's response is when Larsa Pippen was on Tamron Hall and was asked about the dynamic with the Jordan family while dating Marcus, she said, "I feel like, we've spent holidays together and it's good. We're in a great place. And when asked about Michael and Marcus' mother Juanita approving the relationship, Pippen said, "I don't really want to talk about them. I feel like it's not about my parents or his parents. They're all happy. Our whole family is fine. I feel like it's more about where I am, where [Marcus] is. I feel like we're in a great place. We motivate each other. We're really happy being together. And I feel like that's the most important thing."

There has been criticism of the relationship due to the age gap as Marcus Jordan is 32, and Larsa Pippen is 48. The couple met for the first time four years ago. It was reported Jordan and Pippen began dating in November but didn't go public until January. In June, Jordan and Pippen launched a podcast called Separation Anxiety, and Pippen talked about how they hid their relationship.

"You know what's funny, I feel like a lot of people don't know that I could never really put you under your name on my phone," Pippen said, per the New York Post. "So I had you under Marc Jacob… I don't know why I had you under Marc Jacob but that's what I had you on my phone because I didn't want anyone to know when you would call me."

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were teammates for many years while playing for the Chicago Bulls. But it appears they had a falling out when the docuseries The Last Dance was released in 2020. Pippen was angry with how he was portrayed in the Netflix-ESPN documentary and took shots at Jordan in his memoir Unguarded.