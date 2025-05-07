ESPN Re-Signs Major Personality to Multi-Million-Dollar Deal, Beating Out Offer From Fox

A longtime host of College GameDay will be sticking with ESPN, despite the attempts of Fox Sports to woo him away.

FOX was trying their hardest to lure Rece Davis away from College GameDay and onto their competing show Big Noon Kickoff, but their attempts fell short.

According to The Athletic, FOX pledged to make Davis the de facto host of Big Noon Kickoff and one of the faces of their network, but ESPN countered by promising Davis a seven-year deal worth tens of millions of dollars.

The deal guarantees Davis will cover the College Football Playoff for as long as ESPN has the rights (until the 2031-32 season).

Davis isn’t the first college football TV host to consider entering the transfer portal this offseason: big names like Charles Davis, Gary Danielson, Dan Orlovsky, and Brock Huard have all been speculated to switch networks, retire, or have already done so.

ESPN is likely glad to keep Davis around, as he also hosts the basketball version of College GameDay and regularly does play-by-play commentary for both football and basketball on the network.