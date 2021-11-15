‘ManningCast’: How to Watch Week 10 of Peyton and Eli Manning’s ‘Monday Night Football’ Broadcast

ManningCast is back. After a one-week hiatus, Peyton and Eli Manning return for their version of a Monday Night Football broadcast. Fans can see the Manning brothers in action tonight on ESPN 2 at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will be between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, and the traditional broadcast will air on ESPN.

The Mannings will be joined by a strong celebrity lineup, as mentioned by CBS Sports. During the broadcast, Al Michael, Phil Mickelson, Draymond Green and Philip Rivers are set to join Peyton and Eli to share their thoughts on the game. The most interesting guest is Rivers as he has teased a return to the NFL after retiring earlier this year. NFL fans are happy no current players on the broadcast due to the “ManningCast Curse.” This is whenever a current NFL player appears on ManningCast, their team loses the following week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m actually thinking about putting on whoever the Broncos or Colts play the following week to help my teams get a victory. That’s come into play a little bit,” Peyton Manning joked during his chat with Ernie Johnson and cohost Charles Barkley on the latest episode of The Steam Room podcast, per Audacy. “Hopefully the next player that we have on if we have one on, wins the next game and we can kind of kill that.”

As for the game, the Rams are looking to keep the good times rolling. They are currently 7-2 and just one game out of the NFC West lead. And to make sure the Rams have a chance to reach the Super Bowl, they added star outside linebacker Von Miller and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the roster.

“You sit back and you see that these guys are just, they flow. It just feels right about the offense here,” Beckham said when asked about why he wanted to join the Rams after being released by the Cleveland Browns. “Right now, there’s so much going on that it’s hard to look from the outside or the inside right now. I’m just trying to keep my eyes straight ahead of me and stay focused. But I hope to be able to find a groove, like I say, and be able to help this team find a way to win.”