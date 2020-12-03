Mandy Rose Reveals She Was 'Insecure' About Her Legs Before She Began Bodybuilding

✖

Mandy Rose talked about her best "asset" on social media this week. In her latest Instagram post, the WWE Superstar revealed that she was "insecure" about her legs when she was younger. But since she has started bodybuilding and competing in WWE, she stated that her legs one of her best body parts.

"I used to be really insecure about my legs when I was young until I started lifting heavy weights. Now they’re my best asset," Rose wrote on Instagram. Rose started entering fitness competitions in 2013 and was crowned 2014 World Beauty Fitness & Fashion Bikini Champion, as reported by PW Insider. Rose has also been in multiple fitness magazines, including Fitness Gurls Magazine, Fit & Firm Magazine and FitFemme Magazine. Her work in the fitness industry led to her becoming a WWE Superstar and one of the top female stars on Raw. One of the top WWE moments in 2020 is when she kissed fellow Superstar Otis at WrestleMania 36.

"I feel like everyone was super happy about it.," Rose said to Pro Wrestling Sheet in April. "Of course, the producers and writers that were involved and Vince himself, of course. Everyone was really happy with how it played out. We had to do what we had to do. The reaction that we got from social media and YouTube and all of the things afterward when it was aired and everything, it was a great reaction from everyone. I’m happy the way it turned out, even though it was unfortunate that we couldn’t do it in front of a huge stadium."

The kiss led to a Rose-Otis romantic storyline during the summer. At the time both stars were on SmackDown, but Rose was then sent to Raw in September. She is currently part of a tag team with Dana Brooke but is currently dealing with a shoulder injury. On an Instagram post last week, Rose wrote: Thanks to everyone for reaching out this week, I’ll be back soon!!"

Rose made her main roster debut in 2017 with Sonya Deville after spending two years at NXT. Former WWE Superstar Paige introduced Rose and Deville on WWE television, and the duo was known as Fire and Desire. They came close to winning the Women's Tag Team Championship a couple of times but lost to Bayley and Sasha Banks in the Elimination Chamber match in February and then lost to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross at Clash of Champions a few months later.