Manchester United Makes Big Decision on Cristiano Ronaldo Following Explosive Interview

Manchester United just made a big move on Cristiano Ronaldo. The soccer club announced that it has terminated its contract with the 37-year-old soccer star after both sides agreed to the move. This comes after Ronaldo had an explosive interview with Talk TV earlier this month in which he accused the club of "betraying" him, according to CBS Sports. Ronaldo also said he had "no respect" for head coach Erik ten Hag, and this decision comes a couple of days before Ronaldo takes part in the World Cup where Portugal will kick off group play.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect," Manchester United said in a statement. "The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances and wishes him and his family well for the future. Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team's progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch."

Ronaldo also released a statement when the announcement was made. "Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early," he said, per ESPN. "I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge. I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future."

Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United last year after spending three years with Juventus. He first joined Manchester United in 2003 and helped the team win the Premier League for three consecutive seasons (2006-2009). Ronaldo also won the FIFA Ballon d'Or Award while he was with Manchester United in 2008 after scoring 31 goals in 34 appearances. Following the 2008-09 season, Ronaldo left Manchester United to join Real Madrid. With his contract being terminated, Ronaldo can join another club immediately and not have to wait until the January transfer window.

Ronaldo has been on Portugal's national team since 2003. He is the team's all-time leading scorer with 117 goals and is the all-time leader in appearances with 191. Ronaldo is hoping to lead Portugal to its first World Cup title in team history. The highest finish Portugal has earned in World Cup play is fourth which happened in 2006.