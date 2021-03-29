Major WWE Superstar Possibly Returning to 'Raw' Tonight

✖

One WWE Superstar is on track to make a big return ahead of WrestleMania 37. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Charlottle Flair is backstage at Monday Night Raw. It is not known if she will appear on TV tonight, but having her backstage is a good sign considering she tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

"I know everyone has been wondering where I have been," Flair wrote on Twitter last week. "I tested positive for COVID and have been home resting. Thank you everyone for your love." Flair was on track to face Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37. However, with "The Queen" out of action, Rhea Ripley came in and took her place. If Flair does return, it's likely the match between Asuka and Ripley could turn into a triple threat match with Flair.

It's been an interesting 2020 and 2021 for Flair, who was recently named the second greatest woman star in WWE history on the WWE Network and Peacock. At WrestleMania 36, Flair defeated Ripley to win the NXT Women's Championship. She lost the title to Io Shirai at NXT TakeOver: In Your House in June and then took time off to get a procedure done on her breast and work on other projects.

"It felt like hard times for the company – as talent, as individuals," Flair said on WWE Network's The Day Of series. "But I was like, I need to go home. If I’m not going to do this now I’m never going to do it. When I left I felt so deflated, and it’s not because I wasn’t or didn’t feel creative, I just felt like I was at a standstill."

"I was working NXT, SmackDown, and RAW," Flair continued. "I felt like I was doing the best work of my career, but I was not moving forward. I felt like, well am I letting the company down [because] I’m leaving? I’ve always been there. Regardless of how the fans view me as good or bad, so the last six months I just tried to think about when I do return, what does that look like and what do I want because I have done it all." Flair is one of the most accomplished stars in WWE history. She is a Divas Champion, Women's Tag Team champion five-time SmackDown Women's Champion, a four-time Raw Women's Champion and two-time NXT Women's Champion.