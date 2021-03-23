Major WWE Superstar Tests Positive for COVID-19

✖

A big WWE Superstar has contracted the coronavirus and could miss WrestleMania 37. On Monday night, Charlotte Flair announced she tested positive for COVID-19. This answers the question of something being wrong with Flair who was recently pulled from WrestleMania 37 advertising.

"I know everyone has been wondering where I have been," Flair wrote on Twitter. "I tested positive for COVID and have been home resting. Thank you everyone for your love." Flair was set to face Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37. But with Flair at home recovering, Rhea Ripley made her debut on Monday Night Raw and challenged Asuka for the title at WWE's biggest event of the year.

Flair's COVID-19 diagnosis comes three months after making her return to WWE. In June 2020, Flair, 34, took six months off to rest and get a procedure done on her breasts. She returned to action in December and teamed up with Asuka to become Women's Tag Team Champions. But after losing the titles to Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in January, she started a feud with Lacy Evans, which ended quickly due to Evans' pregnancy announcement.

"It felt like hard times for the company – as talent, as individuals," Flair said on WWE Network's A Day Of series. "But I was like, I need to go home. If I’m not going to do this now I’m never going to do it. When I left I felt so deflated, and it’s not because I wasn’t or didn’t feel creative, I just felt like I was at a standstill."

"I was working NXT, SmackDown, and RAW," Flair continued. "I felt like I was doing the best work of my career, but I was not moving forward. I felt like, well am I letting the company down [because] I’m leaving? I’ve always been there. Regardless of how the fans view me as good or bad, so the last six months I just tried to think about when I do return, what does that look like and what do I want because I have done it all." Flair has emerged as one of the top stars on the roster. She is a five-time SmackDown Women's Champion, a four-time Raw Women's Champion, a two-time NXT Women's Champion, a Women's Tag Team Champion and a Divas Champion.