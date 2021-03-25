Magic Johnson Gets COVID-19 Vaccine Alongside Danny Trejo

✖

Magic Johnson has received a COVID-19 vaccine. The Los Angeles Lakers legend went to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal that he got his first shot of the Pfizer vaccine at the USC vaccination site alongside actor Danny Trejo and comedian/actor Arsenio Hall. Trejo received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine while Hall received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"Today I got my first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine," Johnson wrote on Twitter. "I’m so excited to have taken one of the final steps to protect myself and my family from COVID-19! "Thank you to Mayor Eric Garcetti for making sure there are vaccination stations all over the city and especially in African American and Latino communities!"

Johnson spoke to reporters as said he was ready to get vaccinated after doing everything he can to say healthy for the past year. “I am so happy to be here with Danny and my 40-year friend Arsenio Hall to take this vaccination because it’s so important.," Johnson said per CBS Los Angeles. "I’ve been doing everything the right way, wearing my mask, cleaning my hands all the time, I’ve been taking a COVID-19 test seems like every two weeks. The most important thing now is to get this vaccine and to ease my mind … I’ve done all my research and homework and I consulted my doctors and they said this what I should be doing."

My good friend for roughly 40 years, actor, and comedian Arsenio Hall and actor, entrepreneur, activist, and my brother Danny Trejo with our vaccination cards! pic.twitter.com/hGaPyHtOqy — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 25, 2021

For Trejo, he's happy to get the vaccine so he can protect his family. “I’m so proud to take this shot, and I know there’s a lot, even in my neighborhood, there’s a lot of tough guys that are talking about `you don’t need no shot’ but you know what, maybe your family does,” Trejo said. "If you don’t take it for yourself, take it for your family, because I want to keep my kids safe."

Johnson receiving the COVID-19 vaccine comes as members of the Lakers organization are planning to get vaccinated this week, according to ESPN. It's not clear on who exactly will get the vaccine, but Lakers coach Frank Vogel said when it comes to members of the team being vaccinated, "there's been some talk about trying to get it, but we're not there yet."