Nashville Predators Prospect Luke Prokop Comes out as Gay With Heartfelt Message

Nashville Predators prospect Luke Prokop announced on Monday that he is gay, becoming the first player under NHL contract to come out. Prokop made the announcement on Instagram, and according to the Tennessean, Prokop started the process in March 2020 when he began to tell people in the NHL that he was gay.

"It has been quite the journey to get to this point in my life, but I could not be happier with my decision to come out," Prokop wrote. "From a young age I have dreamed of being an NHL player, and I believe that living my authentic life will allow me to bring my whole self to the rink and improve my chances of fulfilling my dreams.

"I wouldn't be able to do this without my amazing family, friends, and agents - who have known this about me and met me with love and support every step of the way. I hope that in sharing who I am I can help other people see that gay people are welcome in the hockey community, as we work to make sure that hockey truly is for everyone."

Prokop, 19, was drafted by the Predators in the third round of the 2020 NHL Draft. He signed a three-year entry-level contract with the team in December and played for the Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League this past season. According to ESPN, Prokop made the decision to come out in April when he returned to Calgary after his season came to end because of COVID-19.

"I was lying in bed one night, had just deleted a dating app for the fourth or fifth time, and I was extremely frustrated because I couldn't be my true authentic self," Prokop told ESPN. "In that moment I said, 'Enough is enough. I'm accepting who I am. I want to live the way I want to, and I want to accept myself as a gay man.'"

When Prokop made the announcement the Predators released a statement. "The Nashville Predators organization is proud of Luke for the courage he is displaying in coming out today and we will support him unequivocally in the days, weeks, and years to come as he continues to develop as a prospect," Predators president and CEO Sean Henry said. "A long-stated goal in our organization is equality for all, including the LGBTQ community, and it is important that Luke feels comfortable and part of an inclusive environment as he moves forward in his career." ESPN also notes that no NHL player, active or retired, has come out publicly.