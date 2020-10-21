LSU Bans Odell Beckham Jr. From Team Facilities for 2 Years

✖

Odell Beckham Jr. won't be visiting the LSU team facilities anytime soon. According to Sports Illustrated, LSU is self-imposing penalties for rules violations. Beckham, who attended LSU, is banned from the facilities for two years after distributing $2,000 worth of $100 bills during a wild scene after the football team beat Clemson in the National Championship game in New Orleans earlier this year.

"LSU has worked proactively and in cooperation with the NCAA to identify and self-report any violations that occurred within our football program," Robert Munson, LSU Senior Associate Athletic Director, said in the statement to Sports Illustrated. "We believe these self-imposed penalties are appropriate and we will continue to coordinate and cooperate with the NCAA on this matter." Along with the Beckham ban, the school is docking itself eight football scholarships over a two-year period and reducing recruiting visits, evaluations and communication after an investigation uncovered booster payments to the father of a football player.

At the time of Beckham's incident, LSU told reporters that the Cleveland Browns wide receiver was heading out fake money. However, Joe Burrow, who was the starting quarterback at the time revealed in the interview that the cash was real. "I'm not a student-athlete anymore so I can say it, yeah," Burrow responded when asked about the money on the Pardon My Take podcast. Beckham was not only handing out money to players, but he also slapped a police officer's backside while in the team's locker room. He was issued an arrest warrant for the incident.

"We are aware of the situation regarding Odell Beckham Jr. interacting with LSU student-athletes and others unaffiliated with the team following the championship game Monday night," LSU said in a statement at the time. "Initial information suggested bills that were exchanged were novelty bills. Information and footage reviewed since shows apparent cash may have also been given to LSU student-athletes."

Beckham played for the LSU Tigers from 2011-2013. In his final year with the Tigers, Beckham caught 59 passes for 1,152 yards and eight touchdowns. He was named to the All-America First Team, which led to him being drafted No. 12 overall by the New York Giants in 2014. He spent five seasons with the Giants before being traded to the Browns in 2019. In his NFL career, Beckham has been named to the Pro Bowl three times and won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014.