Clemson vs. LSU: Browns’ Odell Beckham Jr. Hands out Stacks of Cash During Celebration

Monday night, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was in New Orleans to watch his alma mater, LSU, defeat the Clemson Tigers in the National Championship. OBJ was fired up about the victory, and he turned heads with his celebration. He was seen handing receiver Justin Jefferson a stack of cash as confetti fell onto the field.

Dear Odell Beckham Jr., You can’t be caught on camera handing cash to Wide Receivers while they’re in college dude…. What are you thinking ? pic.twitter.com/k7o2Vccxxp — CT Thorn (@chevyguyCT) January 14, 2020

Considering that college athletes aren’t currently allowed to receive monetary gifts, it was expected that Beckham’s move would be met with a considerable amount of criticism. However, an LSU official has since told The Advocate that the money given to Jefferson and Jontre Kirklin was actually fake.

“Hahahahaha. So LSU is saying Odell just walks around with wads of FAKE cash? LSU is saying [Odell] is a FRAUD?!?!? Oh my…” one user added on social media.

Others chimed in by saying that this explanation of fake money didn’t add up. They had no reason to believe that Beckham is simply carrying a large amount of fake money on his person at all times.

That being said, one fan had a unique explanation for the massive stack of “fake” cash. They said that Beckham had been playing a board game during the National Championship.

“Odell been over on the sidelines with the Honey Badger playing Monopoly the entire game and was just showing off how much he had made from putting up hotels on Boardwalk and Park Place.”

Jefferson is eligible to return to LSU for a senior season, which brought about concerns of future discipline from the NCAA. Would he be banned from the football team and forced to miss his senior season, or would he lose a scholarship? Many LSU fans were very concerned about any potential issues that would prevent Jefferson from playing in the future.

The junior had a productive night for LSU as he caught nine passes for 106 yards. He tied for the team lead in receptions and finished with the second-most yards. This capped off a year in which he posted 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns. This was a career-best season for Jefferson, and he is expected to leave school early and declare for the NFL Draft. Although this hasn’t been confirmed just yet.

If Jefferson does indeed head to the pros, he would see a considerable amount of interest. The Oakland Raiders, in particular, would examine the possibility of drafting the wide-out due to a lack of depth on the offense. For now, however, he will simply enjoy the victory while fans of the team worry about punishment from the NCAA.

Photo Credit: Rich Barnes/Getty Images