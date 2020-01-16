Odell Beckham Jr. Issued Arrest Warrant After Interaction With Police Officer During LSU Celebration

New Orleans Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Cleveland Browns wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr. as he’s accused of simple battery according to NOLA.com. This stems from an incident at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans as he was in LSU‘s locker room after the team’s national championship win over Clemson and was seen slapping a police officer’s backside during the celebration.

“A law enforcement source said authorities originally sought a warrant for a misdemeanor sexual battery charge, but it was declined by a judge,” NOLA.com wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The interaction was caught on video as it was posted by LSU tackle Adrian Magee through his Instagram story. The officer was asking LSU guard Damien Lewis about a bottle sitting next to him. That’s when Beckham came into the video and slapped the officer’s backside, which led to the officer go after Beckham. The All-Pro wide receiver and LSU alum then started singing.

According to ESPN, punishment for simple battery in Louisiana can include a fine of $1,000 at the most. A person could also serve six months in prison.

This is not the only issue Beckham is dealing with when it comes to LSU. It was reported that Beckham was handing out money to players after the game. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow confirmed it when he was on the podcast, Pardon My Take.

“We are aware of the situation regarding Odell Beckham Jr. interacting with LSU student-athletes and others unaffiliated with the team following the championship game Monday night,” the LSU statement said. “Initial information suggested bills that were exchanged were novelty bills. Information and footage reviewed since shows apparent cash may have also been given to LSU student-athletes.

“We were in contact with the NCAA and the SEC immediately upon learning of this situation in which some of our student-athletes may have been placed in a compromising position. We are working with our student-athletes, the NCAA and the SEC in order to rectify the situation.”

Beckham played for the Tigers from 2011-2013. In his final season at LSU, he caught 59 passes for 1,152 yards and eight touchdowns which led to him being named to the All-SEC and All-American First Team.