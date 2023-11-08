Los Angeles Rams to Sign Super Bowl Champion Quarterback

The Los Angeles Rams are about to add a quarterback who has had his share of success. According to Tom Pelissero the NFL Network, the Rams are singing Carson Wentz to a contract pending a physical. The Rams need depth at quarterback as Matthew Stafford is dealing with a thumb injury. Stafford missed last week's game against the Green Bay Packers, and the Rams played Brett Rypien, who threw for only 130 yards in the loss.

The Rams don't have a game this week, which means Wentz has time to learn the playbook and his teammates. Los Angeles is hoping the week off will give Staffrod time to heal, but if he's not ready to go, they have Wentz, who has started 92 games in his career.

Wentz began his NFL career in 2016 when he was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 2 overall. He had a breakout season in 2017 when he threw for 3,296 yards and 33 touchdowns before tearing his ACL in Week 14. Despite the injury, the Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl, and Wentz finished third in MVP voting.

Following the 2020 season, Wentz was traded to the Indianapolis Colts and played for the team for one season. He threw for 3,563 yards and 27 touchdowns while leading the Colts to the 9-8 record in 2021. In 2022, Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders and threw for 1,755 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions in eight games with seven starts. The Commanders released Wentz after one season with the team.

When Wentz joined the Commanders last year, he talked to reporters about his future in the NFL. "You know, I don't really think about all of that stuff," Wentz said, per Sports Illustrated. "For me, I'm playing the game that I love, and I have the most confidence of anybody in myself to deliver, to play at a high level, to be a part of something special here with this team. I don't put all that pressure on myself. People can feel that way, people can say what they want, and I have no issue with that. It is what it is, but for me, I don't think in those terms."