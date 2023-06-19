Los Angeles Rams Coach Sean McVay Expecting First Child With Wife Veronika Khomyn

The 2023 NFL season is going to be a big one for Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. Along with looking to win another Super Bowl, McVay will also be a new dad as his wife, Veronika Khomyn, went to Instagram to announce that she is pregnant.

"Guess who's becoming a dad this football season!" Khomyn wrote in an Instagram post. "Baby boy McVay is coming this fall and we're so excited to meet him and love on him. I can't believe he's been growing in my belly for 5 months already." Khomyn also shared photos of her and McVay while showing off her belly and the ultrasound photos.

McVay, 37, and Khomyn got married in Beverly Hills in June 2022, just months after he led the Rams to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. In November, Khomyn answered questions on Instagram and was asked what is the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job.

"Time together. For sure," Khomyn said. "When so much responsibility comes with a job it's hard to be able to be present in all areas of life all at the same time. It's impossible. He chose this career path, he has so much passion for football and it provides for our life & future. I also know what I signed up for. So it's just one of those things you can look at as a temporary challenge but it's also a blessing in so many ways and as long as he's happy so am I." It's not clear when McVay and Khomyn began dating, but the Super Bowl champion coach began showing up on Khomyn's Instagram page in 2016, per the New York Post. The couple then got engaged in 2019.

McVay became the head coach of the Rams in 2017 after being the offensive coordinator at Washington for three seasons. He was hired at the age of 30, making him the youngest NFL head coach in the modern era. In his six seasons with the Rams, McVay led the team to two Super Bowl appearances with one win. He was named NFL Coach of the Year in 2017 and has an overall record of 60-38 with a 7-3 postseason record.