Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?"

"Time together. For sure. Time for friends & family," Khomyn wrote, per The Sun. "When so much responsibility comes with a job it's hard to be able to be present in all areas of life all at the same time. It's impossible." McVay, 36, was hired as the Rams' head coach at the age of 30 back in 2017. Since becoming the head coach, the Rams have been to the playoffs four of the last five years, played in two Super Bowls and won the Super Bowl last year.

Khomyn said as long as McVay is happy, missing out on some time with his family is friends is a small price to pay. "He chose this career path, he has so much passion for football and it provides for our life & future," Khomyn added. "I also know what I signed up for. So it's just one of those things you can look at as a temporary challenge. It's also a blessing in so many ways and as long as he's happy so am I."

Khomyn and McVay married in Beverly Hills back in June. They have known each other for 10 years, and they first met when Khomyn was a student at George Mason University. Khomyn is seen at Rams games, and her support is needed this season as the team is currently 3-7 and on the verge of missing the playoffs after winning the Super Bowl in 2021.

Earlier this year, McVay spoke to E! News about his wife being by his side. "Her consistency has just been incredible and she's been there through the good and the bad," McVay said. "She has learned a lot more about football than I think she ever really wanted to. That unconditional support and the patience that she has with what a coaching job can be is so appreciated on my end. I just want to be the same for her."