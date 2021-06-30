Los Angeles Dodgers' Trevor Bauer Accused of Assault

✖

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer is being accused of assault by a woman stemming from a sexual encounter earlier this year, according to ESPN. The incident happened in the middle of May, and the case could be turned over to the district attorney's office this week. The woman received a domestic violence restraining order against Bauer.

The woman's attorney, Marc Garelick, said she "suffered severe physical and emotional pain" as a result of a "recent assault" from Bauer. He also said: "Our goal is to keep Mr. Bauer from contacting our client in any way possible. We anticipate there will be criminal action against Mr. Bauer, and it is our hope law enforcement will take our client's allegations and case seriously."

Bauer's agent, Jon Fetterolf, released a statement denying any wrongdoing. "Mr. Bauer had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated by [the woman] beginning in April 2021," Fetterolf said in the statement. "We have messages that show [the woman] repeatedly asking for 'rough' sexual encounters involving requests to be 'choked out' and slapped in the face. In both of their encounters, [the woman] drove from San Diego to Mr. Bauer's residence in Pasadena, Calif., where she went on to dictate what she wanted from him sexually and he did what was asked."

Fetterolf continued: "Following each of her only two meetings with Mr. Bauer, [the accuser] spent the night and left without incident, continuing to message Mr. Bauer with friendly and flirtatious banter. In the days following their second and final encounter, [the accuser] shared photos of herself and indicated that she had sought medical care for a concussion. Mr. Bauer responded with concern and confusion, and [the accuser] was neither angry nor accusatory."

The statement went on to say that Bauer hasn't seen the woman in "over six weeks." Fetterolf also added that allegations of Bauer and the woman's "encounters were not 100% consensual are baseless, defamatory, and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law."

In a statement, the Dodgers said they were "made aware of the allegations against Trevor Bauer late this afternoon and immediately contacted Major League Baseball, which will be handling the matter. The Dodgers take any allegations of this nature very seriously but will have no further comment at this time." Bauer signed with the Dodgers back in February after winning the Cy Young award with the Cincinnati Reds in 2020.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.