Los Angeles Chargers Sign Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Running Back

The Los Angeles Chargers just got a boost at the running back position. On Wednesday, the team announced it has signed Sony Michel to the active roster. The details of Michel's contract were not disclosed, according to ESPN. Michel comes to the Chargers after being released by the Miami Dolphins earlier this week.

"He's just a veteran presence, a guy that's had a lot of success in the league," Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said after the signing. "We thought that he would add some value to our running back room. So nothing against the guys that we have — we just thought he was a good player that surprisingly became available." Michel will likely be the backup running back behind Austin Ekeler.

Michel, 27, was selected by the New England Patriots at No. 31 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, Michel rushed for 931 yards and six touchdowns while helping the team win the Super Bowl. Michel was with the Rams for three seasons before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams last year. While only starting seven games, Michael led the Rams in rushing with 845 yards and four touchdowns. He also helped the Rams win their first Super Bowl since the 1999 season.

Before the Rams' Super Bowl win, Michel spoke to reporters about enjoying the moment. "For me, the second time is really trying to appreciate the journey," Michel said, per Pats Pulpit. "Soak it all in, take it each day at a time, not trying to rush the process, not trying to rush to the game and really trying to take it in and realize how special these moments are."

Michel also talked about what he learned from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. "Being coached by Coach Belichick made me a better player in terms of he taught me to be a professional," he said. "Me coming into this league young, not really knowing much, being put into that system of doing your job, being a professional, it takes you a long way." Michel played college football at the University of Georgia and was one of the top running backs in the country. In his second season with the Bulldogs (2015), Michel rushed for 1,136 yards and eight touchdowns. In his final season (2017), Michel rushed for 1,227 yards and 16 touchdowns, while his teammate, Cleveland Browns star Nick Chubb, rushed for 1,227 yards and 15 touchdowns.