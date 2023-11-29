Longtime College Football Head Coach Announces Retirement

A longtime college football head coach is calling it a career. Earlier this month, Brady Hoke, the head of the San Deigo State Aztecs football team, announced his retirement. He had his last game on Saturday and came away with a win as San Diego State defeated Fresno State 33-18.

"I am proud of what we accomplished at San Diego State," Hoke said in a statement. "I am grateful to all the great student-athletes I've had the chance to work with, molding them into men, husbands, fathers and pillars in the community. I will always cherish my time leading this program. I'd also like to thank the wonderful staff I've worked with and wish them the best in the future."

Hoke, 65, joined San Diego State in 2019 as a defensive line coach. He was promoted to head coach in 2020 and led the Aztecs to a 12-2 season in 2021. In his six seasons as head coach, Hoke tallied a 40-32 record and made two bowl games. He was also the head coach of the Aztecs from 2009 to 2010.

"I am very appreciative for the work Brady Hoke has done with our football program at San Diego State both on and off the field," San Diego State University athletic director John David Wicker said in a statement. "Brady set the standard in 2009 when he first arrived on The Mesa that we now hold ourselves too. However, it's more than wins and losses. Brady created a culture, led our program thru COVID, played two entire seasons in Carson, including a 12-win campaign, and takes seriously the development of young men off the field as well as on."

Hoke, 65, began his head coaching career at Ball State in 2003. He spent six seasons with the Cardinals and posted a 34-38 record. In his final season at Ball State, Hoke led the team to a MAC West Division title. During Hoke's first stint as San Diego State head coach, the team finished with a 9-4 record in 2010 and won the Poinsettia Bowl.

In 2011, Hoke was named head coach of the Michigan Wolverines Football team. After finishing the 2011 season with an 11-2 record and Sugar Bow win, Hoke could not find the magic again in his next three seasons. Hoke was fired from Michigan after the 2014 season and spent time working as an assistant coach for Oregon, Tennessee and the Carolina Panthers of the NFL. Before his head coaching career, Hoke was an assistant coach for multiple college teams, including Toledo, Oregon State and Michigan.