Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather Boxing Match Date and Location Revealed

The date and location for the upcoming Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather fight have been revealed. It was announced on Tuesday night that the two will square off at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, June six. The fight will air on Showtime pay-per-view and Fanmio.

"Logan Paul and I are going to fight at Hard Rock Stadium. Mayweather Promotions, Fanmio and Showtime will team up to give you an epic event," Mayweather wrote on Instagram. Originally, the fight was scheduled to take place in February but was postponed indefinitely until the announcement on Tuesday. Last week, it was reported by The Athletic that the fight was planned for Saturday, June 5, but it wasn't set in stone.

There are no details on how many rounds Paul and Mayweather will fight or what type of gloves they will use. The rest of the card, as well as additional details, are expected to be announced soon, according to ESPN. Mayweather can't weigh more than 160 pounds, and Paul can't weigh more than 190. Miami was one of the five cities that were looked at to host the fight. The other four were Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Dallas and Atlanta, which is where Logan Paul's brother, Jake Paul, defeated Ben Askren in a boxing match last month.

it’s finally official... fighting @FloydMayweather at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, June 6. LET’S FUCKING GOOOOOOO 🥊 pic.twitter.com/Si8uvPPkjC — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) April 27, 2021

Mayweather is one of the best boxers of all time with a 50-0 record. This leads to the question of why is he facing Paul, 26, a YouTube star who has competed in just one professional boxing match in his career? Lance Pugmire of The Athletic wrote: "Mayweather’s eye for money led him into verbal exchanges with Paul, who was pleased to respond and ultimately trigger real discussion about the potential for a meeting that was originally supposed to happen in February."

Mayweather's last pro fight came in 2017 when he defeated UFC star, Conor McGregor. However, he did take on kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in Japan in 2018 and won via TKO. "Muhammad Ali called himself the greatest, and after a while, he was the greatest," Mayweather, 44, said in an interview with Life Beyond Sport. "I say I’m the best ever, and so as long as I keep saying that ... I think that, with the boxers that fought in my era, they’ll say, 'He was the best ever,' but it’s all with respect to the legendary champions that came before."