Logan Paul Gets Candid About Floyd Mayweather Drama

Logan Paul sets the record straight on the altercation between his brother, Jake Paul, and Floyd Mayweather. The 26-year-old YouTube star spoke to TMZ about the incident and insisted that it wasn't staged. Mayweather was seen going after Jake Paul after his hat was stolen. Many fans had doubts about the incident being real since Jake made a TikTok video of the altercation.

"I f—ing wish that wasn't real," Logan said. "I wish it was staged. That s— is not funny, it's not fun for anyone." Mayweather was angry at Jake, saying that he would "kill" him. This happened in Miami as Logan and Mayweather had their first faceoff before their exhibition boxing match on June 6. Logan was not happy about the altercation because it was supposed to be a friendly news conference."

"That s— just got personal by default," Logan said. "It was supposed to be like a cute little press conference ...come together, get people excited for the fight. Not people talking about killing people! What the f—?" If anything, the altercation between Mayweather and Jake should draw in more viewers for the fight next month. TMZ asked Logan if he had a message for the boxing legend.

"This is gonna be the craziest f—ing evening to ever take place in the history of combat sports," he said. "My message to Floyd is this ... we're gonna get you that hat back, Floyd." Before the brawl, Mayweather said he can beat Logan and Jake Paul on the same night. Logan will be competing in his first match since losing to YouTube star KSI in 2019. Jake is coming off a win against Ben Askren, which was the third match of his career.

Mayweather is one of the best boxers in history, posting a 50-0 record. One of those wins was against MMA star Conor McGregor, who slammed Mayweather for the altercation. "The kid curled up, didn’t fight back once, and Floyd is still running around acting the tough guy," McGregor wrote on Instagram. The kid actually just pulled this shambles of a situation Floyd is in out of the drain for him. He should thank him. It’s embarrassing!"