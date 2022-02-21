Liv Morgan Reveals Closer Look at Her Britney Spears Ring Gear From WWE Elimination Chamber 2022

Liv Morgan was channeling her inner Britney Spears in Saudi Arabia. The WWE Superstar competed at Elimination Chamber on Saturday while wearing ring attire that looked similar to what Spears wore in the music video for the song “Oops!… I Did It Again.” On Instagram, Morgan posted a few photos of her in the ring gear while captioning the Spears song that was released in 2000.

Morgan has received more TV time over the last few months. At one point she was feuding with Becky Lynch who is the Raw Women’s Champion. At Elimination Chamber, Morgan competed against five other women to earn the right to face Lynch at WrestleMania 38 in April. Morgan, 27, recently spoke to TV Line about her rise in the company.

“I feel like WWE is giving me these opportunities because WWE is seeing these fans are wanting Liv,” Morgan said. “In moments I may have given them no reason to get the support, they still have given it. So, I get to wrestle Becky Lynch for the Raw women’s championship. The crowd is just so happy and supportive to have these opportunities. It has been amazing. I’m so grateful for them. I can’t say that enough.”

Morgan has been with WWE since 2014. At that time, Morgan was part of NXT and would stay with the promotion for three years. Morgan got called up to the main roster in November 2017 with Ruby Riott (now Ruby Soho) and Sara Logan, and they were called The Riott Squad. The group was separated in April 2019 when Morgan was drafted to SmackDown from Raw. She would become a singles competitor until she teamed up with Riott again in 2020. They would be a team until Riott was released WWE in June last year.

In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Morgan talked about her experience of being part of a documentary for the WWE Network, which is called Liv Forever. “It was amazing, there was so many minds behind this documentary,” she said. “Dustin Wallace, Matt, Giancarlo, it is so weird talking about because it was never supposed to be. We were only supposed to do a couple of weeks of just behind the scenes because I had just been drafted to SmackDown. But then, little did we know I was going to be off TV for like 10 months, so we just kept on shooting.”