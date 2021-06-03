WWE Axing Ruby Riott Has Wrestlers in Disbelief

Ruby Riott was released from her WWE contract this week and was one of the six notable Superstars to get the ax. The other five Superstars who were released are Lana, Santana Garrett, Braun Strowman, Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy. Fans didn't like the decision by WWE, especially Riott who was one of the more consistent female Superstars on the roster. "Yesterday in a matter of minutes, my life changed very drastically," Riott wrote in an Instagram post after she was released. "But after some tears, some panic and a full box of Oreos, I was able look back at how lucky I’ve been to accomplish what have. I never thought I’d make it to WWE. I’ve been honored to be apart of a Squad of the most incredible women I’ve ever met, I’ve gotten to see the world, share locker rooms with some of the most talented women I know, some of which I’ve made lifelong friendships with. I’ve gotten to meet fans that were just like me, introverted kids, who never quite felt like they fit in. And between the locker room and those fans, I felt like I belonged and I’m so grateful for that feeling." Here's a look at fellow Superstars reacting to Riott's release.

Liv Morgan Whoever is lucky enough to get Heidi Lovelace on their roster, you win. — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) June 2, 2021 Morgan has been with Riott since the beginning, and fans love this statement. One person replied: "Facts!!! I can't believe they tore you apart again and they still gave you guys nothing! I'm also so sorry you loose your go to person in WWE! You already lost Sarah."

Bayley Dori got all the dog Moms roses on Mother's Day, sent me flowers when my grandma passed away, organized locker room birthday parties, sent a gift to Chelsea from all of us when she got hurt, made Jess a video to tell her we miss her AND is one of the greatest wrestlers out there. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) June 2, 2021 Bayley and Riott have had their battles over the years. One fan replied: "It's awesome to see this kind of camaraderie between people in such a competitive business. [Bayley], hank you for sharing this peek behind the curtain. Those released will land somewhere new and that's gotta be an exciting prospect on such a sad day.

Indi Hartwell She always made me feel so welcomed whenever I was around her. It meant so much to me. Truly a lovely soul — Indi Wrestling (@indi_hartwell) June 2, 2021 NXT Superstar Indi Hartwell knew how much Riott meant to the company, which is why she was not happy to see her released. Hartwell wrote what most Superstars =would say about Riott because she had that type of personality.

Tegan Knox That one really freaking stung. It's gonna be one hell of a Lovelace world 🤘🏼❤️ — Tegan Nox 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@TeganNoxWWE_) June 2, 2021 Another NXT Superstar, Tegan Nox was shocked to see Riott released. One fan is hoping that Nox and Toni Storm aren't next. "You're one of my favorite NXT wrestlers at the moment alongside with Toni Storm & amongst others," the fan wrote. "What they did to Ruby, Braun, Santana & Aleister was absolutely unjustifiable. I would be pissed at them if they let you go."

Dakota Kai 💖 pic.twitter.com/RUCz60BmMT — ℭ𝔥𝔞𝔯𝔩𝔦𝔢 𝔊𝔦𝔯𝔩 🎮 (@DakotaKai_WWE) June 2, 2021 Dakota Kai posted a throwback photo when she and Riott were a tag team on the independent circuit. One fan replied: "I can tell that WWE management is incompetent they're letting go so many talented wrestlers and bringing people that can't wrestled but Poplar thinking that's going to get the ratings Dakota Kai deserves to be NXT Women's Champion now."

Mia Yim Almost every WWE fan can agree with what Mia Yim has to say about Riott. One fan replied: "We're just a family of traveling souls on the road doing what we love to do...and we'll always be there for them, no matter what."