Liv Morgan Injured, Misses 'WWE Raw'

Liv Morgan is dealing with an injury and could miss a significant amount of time. According to Fightful Select, the WWE Superstar suffered an injury during her tag team championship match with Raquel Rodríguez against Damage CTRL on WWE SmackDown Friday night. Fightful Select doesn't reveal where the spot happened but highlights of the match show Morgan may have hurt her shoulder/arm after taking a powerbomb. Morgan is seen holding her arm for the rest of the match.

Morgan and Rodríguez were scheduled to take on Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green on WWE Raw on Monday, but the match was postponed due to Morgan's injury. Instead, Rodríguez took on Green in a singles match and came away with a win. And on Monday morning, Morgan was scheduled for a Cricket Wireless meet and greet but was replaced by Dolph Ziggler.

Morgan and Rodríguez won the Women's Tag Team Championship on April 10 after defeating Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus on WWE Raw. This is Morgan's first reign as team champion while this is Rodríguez's second as she won the then-vacated titles alongside Aliyah in August. Morgan, 28 is also a former SmackDown Women's Champion as she won the title last year.

When speaking to the USA Network in March, Morgan talked about how WWE Hall of Famer Lita inspired her when she was younger. "When I saw this fiery woman with red hair and baggy pants and sneakers and she's wrestling the boys, I literally saw myself in her because I was wearing baggy pants and sneakers and wrestling my brothers in my backyard," Morgan said. "When I watched her on TV I felt like she could be my best friend and I just saw myself in her. I have loved her ever since. When I was about 12 I met her really quickly at a signing and I was wearing this little army onesie and she told me she could tell by my style that I was a fan of hers."

Morgan has been with WWE since 2014. She started in NXT before moving up to the main roster in November 2017 with Ruby Riott (now Ruby Soho in All Elite Wrestling) and Sara Logan (now Valhalla). The three were called The Riott Squad and were together for nearly two years.