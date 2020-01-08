‘Little People Big World’ Kids Jackson and Lilah Show Their Seahawks Fandom in Adorable Jerseys

Little People Big World star Tori Roloff is enjoying life right now as she recently gave birth to her daughter, Lilah. And with the family being fans of the Seattle Seahawks, Roloff decided to get Lilah and her son, Jackson, ready for the team’s playoff game this past weekend. On Instagram, Roloff posted a photo of her two kids in Seahawks jerseys.

In the caption, she wrote: “Go hawks! Making some good sibling progress (there may have been m&ms involved). Lilah is indifferent to how the @ Seahawks do today.”

The Seahawks saw the post and responded: “Thank you for your support!”

Amy Roloff, Tori Roloff’s mother-in-law saw the post and wrote: “This is too cute Go Seahawks!”

“Those children sure look like brother-sister,” one fan wrote.

“Even though I’m an Eagles fan they sure do look cute,” another Instagram user added.

The good news for the Roloff family is the Seahawks came away with a 17-9 win over the Philadelphia Eagles and move on to the divisional round of the playoffs. On Sunday, the Seahawks will travel to Green Bay to face the Packers.

“This was a really good accomplishment for our guys,” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said after the game. “We’ve come off a season of playing really well on the road and having played well here too. To get back and get to do it again. I know there’s a lot of talk of how you do that stuff again, but we did. As a matter of fact the score was even the same I think. It’s a really big accomplishment.

“Of course you get to advance and you talk about surviving. We’re just fired up to have another chance to keep playing football and keep pushing it and see how far we can go. This was a really good night for us taking the opportunity of the quarterback got banged up so they bring in [QB] Josh [McCown] and he’s obviously a seasoned vet. You can see that he had some really good plays tonight and we were able to take advantage of some stuff there, so we played really nice on defense overall.”

Seahawks fans are hoping Jackson and Lilah will wear their jerseys again on Sunday to give the team some good luck.