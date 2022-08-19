Little League World Series Player Seen Walking Days After Skull Injury

Easton Oliverson, the 12-year-old Little League World Series player who suffered head injuries from a fall from his bunk bed, was seen walking. The family shared a video on Friday that showed the Snow Canyon Little League pitcher/outfielder standing up and walking with the help of medical personnel.

"We are at a loss for words," the family wrote in the Instagram post. "There are none that seem fitting other than: God is Good. SO GOOD! We love our Easton so much. Thank you for loving, and supporting him with us. Keep the prayers coming- he's getting stronger everyday!"

Jace Oliverson, Easton's father, spoke to CNN on Thursday and said his son wanted to play in the team's first Little League World Series game on Friday. "When he asked what day it was and we told him, he asked us, 'Am I able to play on Friday?' And I just shook my head at him and I'm like, 'Sorry, buddy. You can't. We've got to get you better, first,'" Oliverson said. "And the sheer tears he was shedding was just, it was, oh my gosh."

The injury happened on Monday at the players' dormitory in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Easton was airlifted to a local children's hospital, and Oliverson learned that his son was "fighting for his life." Easton underwent surgery to stop bleeding and stabilize him. He was then put into a medically induced coma and began to recover throughout the week.

"Doctors (were) saying he's 30 minutes, max, from dying, with so much pressure on his brain stem," Oliverson told CNN. He went on today that "the prayers that we've been receiving across the nation. "My wife and I, from the very beginning (knew) the only way that we're going to get through this is with the love and support and faith and prayers to our heavenly Father. ... He is showing people now that miracles do happen,"

Easton's younger brother, 10-year-old Brogan was set to take Easton's place on the team's roster for Friday's game. "We were able to tell Easton about (Brogan's promotion), and he cried, and I asked Easton, 'Are those happy tears or sad tears?' and he did express both," Easton's uncle, Derrick Oliverson, said. "He's happy for his little brother. (But) he's so heartbroken. He doesn't get to participate in something every Little Leaguer dreams of doing."