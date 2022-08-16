Little League World Series Player in Coma Following Fall From Bunk Bed

A baseball player set to compete in the Little League World Series is currently in a coma after he fell from a bunk bed at the dormitory complex in Williamsport, Pennslyvania over the weekend, according to TMZ Sports. 12-year-old Easton Oliverson, who plays for the Snow Canyon Little League team, sustained a fractured skull on Sunday night, according to Spencer Beck who is Oliverson's uncle. He said that the Little League pitcher and outfielder was sleeping on the top bunk when he fell out of the bed and hit his head. He was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery.

"He's a really good kid, very loving," Beck told TMZ Sports. "Full of smiles. Just a fun, fun kid — so we're all praying for him." Beck said that Oliverson is in a medically induced coma but the family is confident he will make a full recovery. Little League officials released a statement on the incident Monday.

Spoke to the family of Easton Oliverson who sustained critical injuries after falling from a bunkbed late last night in Williamsport, PA.



The team from Santa Clara is representing Utah for the very first time in the 75 year history of the #LLWS. pic.twitter.com/bf4OWPY943 — 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐞 (@brian_schnee) August 15, 2022

"At the request of his family, Little League International encourages all to join us in keeping the Snow Canyon Little League player and his family in our thoughts and prayers, as we wish for a full and complete recovery, the league said. "Little League International will continue to use all available resources, including those provided by UPMC in North Central Pa., through the Player Wellness Center, to support the player, his family, and his coaches and teammates, as we navigate this unfortunate situation." Snow Canyon also released a statement.

"We have been told from his family that his current condition is critical but we are optimistic with some of the early signs he has recently shown," the statement from the Snow Canyon Little League all-stars said, per St. George News. "We join the family in asking for prayers on his behalf." The team, which is based in Utah, is scheduled to play in their first World Series game on Friday. As Oliverson recovers, Snow Canyon will continue to get ready to win a title.

"As a team preparing for the Little League World Series, Coach O (Jace Oliverson) expressed his desire for Team Utah to finish what we started and compete and enjoy this amazing experience. While our hearts are heavy, we are committed as a team to have an opportunity to take part in something that is only dreamt about by others," the team said. "We teach our players to do everything with a purpose — that hasn't changed."