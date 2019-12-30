Lions Coach Matt Patricia Speaks out on Death of Marvin Jones’ Son Marlo: ‘My Heart Is Just So Saddened’

Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia has spoken out about the death of Marvin Jones‘ infant son, Marlo. Jones, a wide receiver for the Lions, did not play in Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, but he was in attendance as the teams paid tribute to Marlo, alongside his wife Jazmyn and their children. In an interview after the game, Patricia spoke on the topic, which was heavy on the team’s heart throughout the day.

“Marvin is a very special person. His family – it’s a wonderful family,” Patrica told ESPN’s Michael Rothstein. “He and Jazmyn are great people, and my heart is just so saddened for them and with them right now. I was very happy to see him today.”

This is the second statement Lions leadership has made on the matter. The team issued a statement on Saturday after Jones made Marlo’s passing public.

“Earlier today, we were informed by Marvin and Jazmyn Jones about the sudden passing of their youngest son, Marlo. The Detroit Lions fully support Marvin and Jazmyn during this extremely difficult time,” the statement read. “Marvin and Jazmyn embody the true meaning of family, and the example they set has made them an inspiration to so many in our community. We thank everyone for the outpouring of support. On behalf of the Jones family, we ask that everyone respect the privacy of the matter at this time.”

After the tearful tribute during Sunday’s game, Jones posted to Instagram about the event. In the note, written in Spanish but translated to English below, the wide receiver said he still “can’t believe” his young son, who was only 6 months old at the time of his death on Friday, was gone.

“Marlito, I still can’t believe you’re not here with us, but you’re up there looking at us with this smile,” Jones wrote. “THE WORLD LOVES YOU SON. I LOVE YOU SON … My heart … Pa Forever!”

The details surrounding Marlo’s death, including the cause of death, have not been made public as of press time. No funeral or visitation arrangements have been announced at this time, either. Aside from the above info, the only details about Marlo’s passing came from Jones’ initial announcement post, which was posted alongside a picture of the child smiling.

“Yesterday the Lord called home a piece of my family’s heart, Marlo,” Jones wrote on Saturday. “It is hard to believe that our little angel, our fighter from day one, our son ‘Marlito’ has unfortunately passed away and is no longer here with us. Marlo, the joy that you brought to us everyday, with that smile, and that energy was like heaven on earth. You will always be in our hearts. We will always remember you. We did not get the chance to hear your first words (It would’ve been in Spanish too) [smiley face emoji].

“We didn’t get to see you run with your brothers and sister, you ran with them with your eyes everyday. We know that everything that We do from here on out will be with you. Every step we take, you will be with us. Whenever we have a bad day, We will think of your smile. We miss you already buddy and will forever love you. Rest peacefully our sweet baby boy. You have gained your wings”

Photo Credit: Leon Halip/Getty Images