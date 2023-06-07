Lionel Messi to Join MLS Team After PSG Exit

The world's best soccer player is heading to the United States. Lionel Messi announced on Wednesday that he will join Inter Miami CF of Major League Soccer (MLS) after he departs from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He shared the news during an interview with the Spanish publications Mundo Deportiva and Sport, according to ESPN. MLS later confirmed the proposed deal.

"We are pleased that Lionel Messi has stated that he intends to join Inter Miami and Major League Soccer this summer," MLS said in a statement. "Although work remains to finalize a formal agreement, we look forward to welcoming one of the greatest soccer players of all time to our League."

Breaking: Lionel Messi says he's going to play for Inter Miami, he told SPORT and Mundo Deportivo. pic.twitter.com/G6j0yNRaMr — ESPN (@espn) June 7, 2023

Messi joined PSG in 2021 and scored 22 goals in 58 appearances. He was linked to join the Saudi Arabia club Al Hilal as well as going back to his former club FC Barcelona. Ultimately, the 35-year-old World Cup Champion decided to join Inter Miami CF, a club that features David Beckham as a co-owner.

"I have made the decision that I am going to Miami. I still don't have it agreed upon 100 percent and a few things are needed, but, well, we decided to continue my path there," Messi said. "After winning the World Cup and not being able to return to Barcelona, it was my turn to go to the league of the United States to live football in another way and to enjoy the day-to-day more. Obviously, with the same responsibility and desire to play well and do things well as always. But in a calmer way."

Barcelona also issued a statement on Messi's announcement. "Jorge Messi, the player's father and representative, informed Club President Joan Laporta of the player's decision to join Inter Miami, despite having been presented with a proposal from Barça, in consideration of the desire of both FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi for him to once again wear blaugrana," the statement read.

Messi was a member of Barcelona from 2004-2021 and is currently a member of the Argentina national team. In his career, Messi won the Ballon d'Or/FIFA Ballon d'Or award seven times, was named FIFA World Player of the Year in 2009 and was named The Best FIFA Men's Player in 2019 and last year. In December, Messi led Argentina to a World Cup championship, the third title in team history.