Lionel Messi Praised as the 'GOAT' as Argentina Wins World Cup
Lionel Messi has finally done it. On Sunday, Argentina defeated France in the World Cup to win the championship. It's the first time Messi has won the World Cup, and he has now won every major award in soccer, leading to fans calling him the GOAT.
Messi, 35 has nothing else to prove as a soccer player and said this World Cup would be his last. But that doesn't mean he's retiring from soccer altogether. "I won the Copa America and the World Cup in a short time," Messi told TyC, per ESPN. "I love what I do, being in the national team, and I want to continue living a few more games being world champion. "I am going to take the Cup to Argentina to enjoy it with you."
And when it comes to winning the World Cup, Messi said:" It's anyone's childhood dream. I was lucky to have achieved everything in this career ... and this one that was missing is here. It's madness ... look how she [the World Cup] is, she's gorgeous. I wanted her so much. I had a vision that this would be the one ... she was getting closer." Here's a look at fans praising Messi for winning the World Cup."
Barack Obama
Congrats to Argentina and to the GOAT, Lionel Messi, for an amazing World Cup victory. https://t.co/TkPRhReOV9— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 18, 2022
One fan replied: "Greatest #10 ever! Greatest to ever touch the ball! Greatest in the history of football! King of football Messi."
Nice Resume
🐐Lionel Messi's Major Honours;
🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 La Liga
🏆🏆🏆🏆 UEFA Champions League
🎖️🎖️🎖️🎖️🎖️🎖️🎖️ Ballon D'Or
🏆 Ligue 1
🏆 U-20 World Cup
🥇 Olympics Gold
🏆 Copa America
🏆 Finalissima
🏆 FIFA World Cup
🐐The Greatest of all Time-GOAT #FIFAWorldCup|#Messi𓃵 pic.twitter.com/X9mEA1kEht— FIFA World Cup Stats (@alimo_philip) December 18, 2022
One fan tweeted: "The Debate is over now. The other camp has shifted their support to Mbappe now. Messi is the GOAT. By the way CR7 was always compared to Messi. Messi was never compared to CR7."
Ray Hudson
All the cynics,haters & critics out there, keep throwing your bricks & stones at him...#LeoMessi takes them and builds yet another monument to his genius with them! The inarguable,indisputable GREATEST of ALL TIME!!!!Magesteeeeeeeeeerial Lionel!!!!! #Messi #Argentina #GOAT— Ray Hudson (@RayHudson) December 18, 2022
One Twitter user said: "For Messi to lift this, everything was prepared and put in its proper place. You were the only thing missing. Magisterial Ray Hudson!!!"
Cover Photo
🏆 Lionel Messi’s Records at the FIFA World Cup.
🐐 GOAT-GREATEST OF ALL TIME#FIFAWorldCup|#Messi𓃵|#ARG pic.twitter.com/dSbtA49l8E— FIFA World Cup Stats (@alimo_philip) December 19, 2022
One fan wrote: "GOAT Messi finally has done it on the World Stage, 2014 Fell short in the final, but in 2022 he has finally achieved his dream Argentina World champions for the 3rd time 1978,1986 now in 2022."
Nice Trophy Room
LIONEL MESSI HAS COMPLETED FOOTBALL 🐐 pic.twitter.com/IvDeNtckee— B/R Football (@brfootball) December 18, 2022
A Twitter user wrote: "Messi is the player that has scored more goals to English teams in the Champions League. Imagine how many goals he would have scored against your Stokes and your Westbroms."
Instagram Love
Lionel Messi's World Cup Instagram post has become the most liked post by a sportsperson, overtaking Cristiano Ronaldo's post of himself and Messi playing chess 🐐 pic.twitter.com/Y197GvHBqS— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 19, 2022
A person said: "The greatest of all time .. Waking up and knowing that Messi won the world cup gives me a different level of joy."
That Feeling
Lionel Messi has done it. He's completed football 🐐 pic.twitter.com/WpUoiQaQTE— SPORTbible (@sportbible) December 18, 2022
And this fan said: "GOAT!!!!!!!!! No doubt no argument he is the greatest ever and will never see better."