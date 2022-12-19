Lionel Messi Praised as the 'GOAT' as Argentina Wins World Cup

Lionel Messi has finally done it. On Sunday, Argentina defeated France in the World Cup to win the championship. It's the first time Messi has won the World Cup, and he has now won every major award in soccer, leading to fans calling him the GOAT.

Messi, 35 has nothing else to prove as a soccer player and said this World Cup would be his last. But that doesn't mean he's retiring from soccer altogether. "I won the Copa America and the World Cup in a short time," Messi told TyC, per ESPN. "I love what I do, being in the national team, and I want to continue living a few more games being world champion. "I am going to take the Cup to Argentina to enjoy it with you."

And when it comes to winning the World Cup, Messi said:" It's anyone's childhood dream. I was lucky to have achieved everything in this career ... and this one that was missing is here. It's madness ... look how she [the World Cup] is, she's gorgeous. I wanted her so much. I had a vision that this would be the one ... she was getting closer." Here's a look at fans praising Messi for winning the World Cup."