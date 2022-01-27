Paris Hilton Gives Update on Her Relationship With Lindsay Lohan

Paris Hilton is in a good place with Lindsay Lohan. The socialite, 40, opened up about rekindling her relationship with her old friend during Wednesday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen appearance alongside mom Kathy Hilton. Asked about where she and Lohan stand today after tabloid drama between the two in their younger years, the Paris In Love star revealed she has no ill will against her.

“I just feel like we’re grown-ups now,” Hilton said. “I just got married. She just got engaged. We’re not in high school. I think it was just very immature and now everything is all good.” The heiress even revealed that she reached out to Lohan, 35, upon hearing the news she was engaged to Bader Shammas while on her honeymoon with husband Carter Reum, with whom Hilton tied the knot in November.

During #WWHL, @ParisHilton shared that there are no bad vibes between her and Lindsay Lohan. pic.twitter.com/RZttGJM9l8 — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) January 27, 2022

“I saw that she got engaged when I was on my honeymoon, and I just said congratulations,” Hilton recalled, to which Cohen responded, “And that broke the ice. That’s great.” The Simple Life star agreed, “No bad vibes.” Hilton previously shared that she had reached out to Lohan about her engagement during a December episode of her This is Paris podcast.

“I know we’ve had our differences in the past, but I just wanted to say congratulations to her and that I am genuinely very happy for her,” she said. Looking back on her friendship with Lohan and Britney Spears in the mid-2000s, Hilton noted how wonderful it was to see everyone come so far. “It just makes me so happy to see, you know, 15 years later, and just so much has happened in the past two weeks,” Hilton said. “I got married, Britney got her freedom back and engaged, and then Lindsay just got engaged. So I love just seeing how different our lives are now and just how much we’ve all grown up and just having love in our lives.”

She continued, “And I think that love is the most important thing in life, it’s something that really just changes you and makes you grow, and when you find that special person that is your other half and is your best friend and you can trust… and that’s just an amazing feeling.”