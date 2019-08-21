Lil Wayne Says He Will Never Bet Against Tom Brady

Tom Brady has been talking about playing in the NFL until he is 45 years old, which has been met with skepticism. No quarterback in history has ever achieved this feat previously, and the critics don’t expect Brady to do so. Although Steve DeBerg was on the Falcons roster during Super Bowl XXXIII. At 42 years old, however, the Patriots quarterback is still making plays for his team and winning Super Bowls, which makes it difficult to doubt him on any given day.

For rapper Lil Wayne, he knows that Brady is the man that you can’t bet against. He was a guest on Skip and Shannon: Undisputed on Monday, and he weighed in on the debate raging between Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe. One host believes that Brady will be done in New England after this season while the other can see him playing until 45. How does Lil Wayne feel?

As he said to Bayless, “I’m never going to bet against Tom Brady.”

While there are many doubters in the country that don’t believe Brady will play until he is 45 years old, it’s very possible that they will be proven wrong. The Patriots star has been defying both his critics and Father Time since the New York Giants won Super Bowl XLVI. Countless times, Brady’s waning arm strength has been used to highlight the impending end of his career, but he has continued to find wide receivers and tight ends for big plays downfield.

One reason for this continued success? Brady completely changed up his routine. Instead of lifting weights and trying to bulk up like NFL players, Brady has instead focused on pliability and proper recovery. He has released special vibrating rollers that help work on those hard-to-reach muscles, and he has incorporated resistance bands into every single workout.

Additionally, Brady has followed an extremely strict diet throughout his life and career. Suger and processed foods have been eliminated while he has focused on organically grown fruits, vegetables, grains, and legumes. Brady does occasionally eat pizza, but it’s fairly rare.

Lil Wayne may not be focusing on Brady’s pliability or diet as reasons for his continued success, but he will still continue to roll with the veteran QB as long as possible. Brady wants to play until he is 45 years old, and Lil Wayne can see this happening. He learned a long time ago that it’s unwise to bet against a man that has won six Super Bowls.