Lewis Hamilton: See the F1 Star's Best Snaps of 2020

Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton is one of the biggest names in motorsports, especially after another successful 2020 season. He won 11 of the 16 Grand Prix events that he participated in and secured the F1 World Championship for the seventh time. He also earned the honor of BBC Sports Personality of the Year. Hamilton has also provided constant entertainment for his fans on social media.

Over the course of 2020, Hamilton has posted a massive amount of content on Instagram. He has shown his daily life with his beloved dog, Roscoe, his time training to remain in tip-top shape and his pursuits away from the track. For example, Hamilton has prominently featured surfing and snowboarding on his profile. He has also highlighted meeting a legend in film scores. Here are the best snaps from Hamilton's Instagram.