Lewis Hamilton Becomes 7-Time F1 World Champion, and Fans Are Ecstatic

By John Newby

Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton inched closer to history on Sunday with a win at the Turkish Grand Prix. He crossed the finish line first and clinched the 2020 F1 Championship, the seventh of his career. With this title, Hamilton tied Michael Schumacher atop the all-time list and set up expectations about him becoming the first driver to win eight titles in his career.

"I always say it's beyond my wildest dreams, but I think my whole life secretly I probably have dreamt as high as this," Hamilton said after the win, per ESPN. "But it felt so farfetched. I remember watching Michael winning those championships, and all us drivers here are always doing our best job we can. Just to get one, or two, or even three, it's so hard to get. Seven is just unimaginable."

When racing fans saw the Turkish GP and Hamilton's win, they headed to social media to celebrate. They proclaimed that he is the greatest driver in F1 history and that he will cement this fact in 2021. Others just focused on the present and proclaimed that they were so happy to see him find success on a regular basis.

Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR's top-level Cup Series, is friends with Hamilton and regularly shows support for the F1 driver on social media. He joined thousands on Sunday celebrating the driver's record-tying championship win. He also delivered a message to young racing fans. 

Hamilton was not an overnight success in the F1 world. He worked for decades to reach the peak of motorsports. Many racing fans reflected on Hamilton's journey on Sunday after watching him match Schumacher's record. 

When certain athletes reach the top of their respective sports, they receive support from fellow athletes. This trend continued on Sunday as footballers and other F1 drivers weighed in. They talked about Hamilton's achievements on the track and offered their congratulations. 

There were some disagreements on social media after Hamilton won his seventh championship. Some claimed that he wasn't very good and only won due to his car. However, the vocal majority said that Hamilton will soon be the "F1 GOAT" once he wins his record-setting eighth title.

There are some F1 fans that have criticized Lewis in the past due to him kneeling prior to each race while wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt. However, many said that they still respected him as an athlete even if they didn't particularly agree with the organization. 

Sunday was very emotional for Hamilton, which he put on display with his transmission while crossing the finish line. Several racing fans heard him celebrating the championship and responded with similar emotions. Some fans even said that they were starting to cry with happiness. 

Schumacher was the first driver in F1 to reach the pinnacle of seven championship titles. Now Hamilton has joined him, prompting several debates. Many fans argued about which driver will go down as the greatest in history, and several said that Hamilton was the unquestioned GOAT.

