Lewis Hamilton Becomes 7-Time F1 World Champion, and Fans Are Ecstatic

Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton inched closer to history on Sunday with a win at the Turkish Grand Prix. He crossed the finish line first and clinched the 2020 F1 Championship, the seventh of his career. With this title, Hamilton tied Michael Schumacher atop the all-time list and set up expectations about him becoming the first driver to win eight titles in his career.

"I always say it's beyond my wildest dreams, but I think my whole life secretly I probably have dreamt as high as this," Hamilton said after the win, per ESPN. "But it felt so farfetched. I remember watching Michael winning those championships, and all us drivers here are always doing our best job we can. Just to get one, or two, or even three, it's so hard to get. Seven is just unimaginable."

When racing fans saw the Turkish GP and Hamilton's win, they headed to social media to celebrate. They proclaimed that he is the greatest driver in F1 history and that he will cement this fact in 2021. Others just focused on the present and proclaimed that they were so happy to see him find success on a regular basis.