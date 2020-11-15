Lewis Hamilton Becomes 7-Time F1 World Champion, and Fans Are Ecstatic
Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton inched closer to history on Sunday with a win at the Turkish Grand Prix. He crossed the finish line first and clinched the 2020 F1 Championship, the seventh of his career. With this title, Hamilton tied Michael Schumacher atop the all-time list and set up expectations about him becoming the first driver to win eight titles in his career.
"I always say it's beyond my wildest dreams, but I think my whole life secretly I probably have dreamt as high as this," Hamilton said after the win, per ESPN. "But it felt so farfetched. I remember watching Michael winning those championships, and all us drivers here are always doing our best job we can. Just to get one, or two, or even three, it's so hard to get. Seven is just unimaginable."
When racing fans saw the Turkish GP and Hamilton's win, they headed to social media to celebrate. They proclaimed that he is the greatest driver in F1 history and that he will cement this fact in 2021. Others just focused on the present and proclaimed that they were so happy to see him find success on a regular basis.
Congratulations to @LewisHamilton !— Appropriate Energy 3.5% (@aprenco) November 15, 2020
Not just a phenomenal racing driver, listen to what he says about human rights and sustainability.
Very proud of you!#blm pic.twitter.com/boGch1zFfa
“To all the kids out there that dream of doing the impossible, you can do it!”
-7x champ @LewisHamilton
Simply incredible pic.twitter.com/WevWBSqx75— Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) November 15, 2020
Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR's top-level Cup Series, is friends with Hamilton and regularly shows support for the F1 driver on social media. He joined thousands on Sunday celebrating the driver's record-tying championship win. He also delivered a message to young racing fans.
The most beautiful way to achieve this 7th @FIA @F1 Driver’s World Champion title @LewisHamilton. With all my admiration
#F1 #TurkishGP 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/fqurVQvTaD— Jean Todt (@JeanTodt) November 15, 2020
Lewis Hamilton started racing when he was 8 years old. He nearly quit when he was 15. It took him 27 years to become the best at what he does. When you say “God, when?”, that’s your answer.— Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) November 15, 2020
Hamilton was not an overnight success in the F1 world. He worked for decades to reach the peak of motorsports. Many racing fans reflected on Hamilton's journey on Sunday after watching him match Schumacher's record.
And of course, a huge congratulations to @LewisHamilton for being a seven times World Champion. What an achievement!— Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) November 15, 2020
Congratulations @LewisHamilton on your 7th world championship!! I know our sports are very different but your hard work, focus, determination and drive to be the best inspires me everyday! These are the foundations to success. Congrats Champ🏆🙌🏽7️⃣— Reece James (@reecejames_24) November 15, 2020
When certain athletes reach the top of their respective sports, they receive support from fellow athletes. This trend continued on Sunday as footballers and other F1 drivers weighed in. They talked about Hamilton's achievements on the track and offered their congratulations.
Many say that Lewis Hamilton is champion because he has the best car. Wrong. He is champion because he chose the right team, because he learned from his mistakes, because he never criticized his team for mistakes.— Enzio Mucci #Team LH (@EmteamLH) November 15, 2020
Same cHAMp! You're a true legend. Most successful F1 driver of all time, and a great activist! I stan the best#S7ILLRISING— Gigi 9️⃣4️⃣🏆 7️⃣🌟 (@gigi_teamlh) November 15, 2020
💜🖤 pic.twitter.com/xTvpKmKynR
There were some disagreements on social media after Hamilton won his seventh championship. Some claimed that he wasn't very good and only won due to his car. However, the vocal majority said that Hamilton will soon be the "F1 GOAT" once he wins his record-setting eighth title.
This man is truly the greatest driver, what he just did today was nothing short of astonishing
Congrats Lewis 7th time world champion👏👏 pic.twitter.com/TLDZtdqMIE— stonecold😈🥶😉 (@AOmodamola) November 15, 2020
Love him or hate him Lewis is just the best in the business rn.— 𝓜𝓪𝓼𝓸𝓷 𝓖𝓻𝓮𝓮𝓷𝔀𝓸𝓸𝓭 (@Rooney84904575) November 15, 2020
Winning the race when Merc was nowhere near their best is phenominal.
btw, Leclerc and Vettel where sublime too.
There are some F1 fans that have criticized Lewis in the past due to him kneeling prior to each race while wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt. However, many said that they still respected him as an athlete even if they didn't particularly agree with the organization.
Dang Brother Lewis! Man, I just watched the race... I wasn't ready to hear your victory transmission and believe something must have landed in my eyes! 😭...., 😉 Yeah, you got me on that one. Congratulations Mr. 7 Time World Championship Driver! 🎉🏁🎊🏁🎉🏁 Get in there Lewis!— Clemente (@BOGLEAUTOHAUS) November 15, 2020
Best ever. Absolute masterclass— ᴀ (@Arch33s) November 15, 2020
Sunday was very emotional for Hamilton, which he put on display with his transmission while crossing the finish line. Several racing fans heard him celebrating the championship and responded with similar emotions. Some fans even said that they were starting to cry with happiness.
Well done Lewis. Really proud of you 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾💪🏾— Cyprian (@cyps419) November 15, 2020
A massive, massive congratulations Lewis on your 7th F1 world title. You are surely the greatest sportsman this era. Long may this continue. You are not only the greatest sportsman, but also a very humble human being.— Michael wicks (@mickwicks1) November 15, 2020
Schumacher was the first driver in F1 to reach the pinnacle of seven championship titles. Now Hamilton has joined him, prompting several debates. Many fans argued about which driver will go down as the greatest in history, and several said that Hamilton was the unquestioned GOAT.