NFL Fans React to LeSean McCoy’s Retirement Announcement

LeSean McCoy will no longer be competing in the NFL. On Thursday the Super Bowl champion running back announced he will retire as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday. This comes after McCoy won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019 and with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year.

“Ater 12 years in the NFL, I’ve decided to retire an Eagle because this is home to me,” McCoy wrote in an essay that was published on the Eagles’ official website. “I still have that green inside my heart. There are times when I’d see the Eagles on TV, and it just felt weird not wearing that uniform. I instantly think back to all of those big games and the roar of the fans; I’ve just always seen myself as an Eagle. It’s only right to come back home and retire an Eagle.”

Along with winning two Super Bowls, McCoy was selected to the Pro Bowl six times and the All-Pro First Team twice. He led the NFL in rushing in 2013 was named to the 2010s All-Decade Team. Here’s a look at fans reacting to McCoy’s retirement.

The Announcement

Eagles announced former Pro-Bowl RB LeSean McCoy is retiring, and signing a one-day contract to do it as a member of their team. pic.twitter.com/4iOeqkcUgm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 30, 2021

One fan wrote: “For a period of 5-6 years, he was one of the top 4 RBs in the NFL. Oddly, his 2 Super Bowl rings came when he was a back-up in KC and a bench-warmer in Tampa Bay.”

Nice Resume

LeSean McCoy during the 2010’s:

▫️Rushing yards: 10,434 rushing yards (most in NFL)

▫️Scrimmage yards: 13,923 (most amongst RB)

▫️Total touches: 2,755 (most in NFL)

▫️Total touchdowns: 85 (most amongst RB)

▫️Fantasy points: 2,341.3 (most amongst RB)



Exceptional career 👏 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 30, 2021

Another fan wrote: “Before he came to the bills I wasn’t the biggest fan. Thought he was a diva. The most underrated trait he had was his toughness. Dude carried the load and played through a bunch of injuries along the way. Ended up being one my favorites.”

Highlights

LeSean McCoy has announced his retirement and will sign a one-day contract to retire as an Eagle 🦅



Next stop: Canton, Ohio 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/kQl2z5OAdE — PFF (@PFF) September 30, 2021

An Eagles fan wrote: “This man wanted to retire as an EAGLE SO MUCH, he’s signing a ONE-DAY contract just to do it. Howie, Mr. Lurie… it’s a BEAUTIFUL organization. You better STRAIGHTEN UP AND FLY IT RIGHT!!”

4 Teams

6x Pro Bowler and 2x Super Bowl champion LeSean McCoy retiring after 12-year career. pic.twitter.com/hN78iAHPeu — NFL (@NFL) September 30, 2021

A Twitter user wrote: “What a beast, I could never get over the way he held that ball, always thought he’d average a fumble a game doing that.”

More Highlights

Former #Bills RB LeSean McCoy will officially retire tomorrow after he signs a one-day contract with Philadelphia, the #Eagles announced. #BillsMafia



pic.twitter.com/43DidAJ2yZ — Bills Cold Front Report (@ColdFrontReport) September 30, 2021

A Bills fan wrote: “Thanks for the get moments in, especially your days with the BillMafia! We wish the rings you have were from here, but we are happy for you that you got to celebrate 2x’s. Let everyone know Buffalo has a lot of OneBuffalo. Next step HOF for you our friend.”

Top 5

Chip Kelly robbing #Eagles fans of Shady being a lifer was the final nail in the coffin of my buying into whatever he was selling.



LeSean McCoy is a top 5 running back of the decade and he ain't 5. — C4 (@PAPAxC4) September 30, 2021

One fan responded: “Call me crazy, but I think chip was a little ahead of his time coming into the league. I think he’d have pretty good successes running his offense now, better than he did back then.”

Hall of Fame

Hall of Famer.



6x Pro Bowl

2X All-Pro

2010s All-Decade team

2X Super Bowl champion



LeSean McCoy was one of the best of his generation. Hell of a career. https://t.co/vQWkX6cXpg — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) September 30, 2021

And this fan wrote: “My high school coach was on the offensive staff at Bishop McDevitt. Always talked about LeSean’s ankle injury during his senior year and how he considered quitting football then and there. Hell of a career, he’s a PA icon on all levels of the game.”