LeBron James' Son Bryce Shows Love to Brother Bronny Following Cardiac Arrest

Bronny James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James, is getting support from his younger brother. Bryce James went to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon to share a photo of him and Bronny alongside a red heart as Bronny recovers from a cardiac arrest he suffered after a workout on Monday. The photo shows the two James siblings standing side-by-side as they look at a phone screen.

Following Bronny's cardiac arrest, a representative from James' family issued a statement and revealed that Bronny is in stable condition and is no longer in the ICU. "We ask for respect and privacy for the James family, and we will update media when there is more information," the statement read, per PEOPLE. "LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

Bryce James showing love to Bronny on IG pic.twitter.com/3e7Y5r1fk8 — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) July 25, 2023

Bronny, 18, committed to the University of Southern California and was getting ready for the 2023-24 basketball season before the incident. It's possible that Bronny could play just one year in college and head to the NBA. And if that happens, LeBron wants to play with his son.

"I was serious," James said about playing with Bronny in the NBA, per ESPN. "And I'm still serious about it. Obviously, I've got to continue to keep my body and my mind fresh, I think my mind most importantly. ... But at the end of the day, I've done what I had to do in this league, and my son is going to take his journey."

Bryce is also a standout basketball player. In August, the 16-year-old received a scholarship offer to play at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh. Last summer, Bronny and Bryce played for the California Basketball Club while competing abroad against teams from London, Paris and Rome. "Man I'm literally watching Bronny and Bryce on the court together for the first time in a game situation!! This is INSANE!! I'm EMOTIONAL AF!! WOW," LeBron James said on social media at the time, per CBS Sports.

LeBron just finished his 20th NBA season and recently announced that he will return to the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2023-24 season. At 38 years old, James is still playing at a high level as he averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game last season.