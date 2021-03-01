LeBron James Selling Massive Mansion for $20 Million

✖

In 2015, LeBron James bought a massive mansion in Brentwood, California, for the price of $20.9 million. Years later, he is parting ways with the property. King James has put the massive house on the market at a slightly lower asking price.

According to TMZ Sports, the home is on Rockingham Ave, a few blocks away from the estate where O.J. Simpson lived when Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman were murdered. The house reportedly has "insane" views, but potential buyers will have to shell out $20.5 million to see them on a daily basis. They will also gain access to six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a massive pool.

"Set behind towering redwoods, tall gates & hedges on just under 25k SF of land on the coveted Rockingham Rim, this timeless classic features almost 9500 sq ft, all above ground," the Realtor.com listing states. The home includes the "perfect floor plan," which included high ceilings, gracious public rooms, "ideal" indoor and outdoor flow, and state-of-the-art audio/video.

The mansion features two separate family rooms for entertaining, a media room for movie nights or watching top sporting events, and an elevator for moving between floors. The master suite, in particular, has its own private sitting room, terrace, and a "lavish" bathroom. The mansion also features its own gym, providing easy access to workout equipment.

James no longer has a need for the lavish property considering that he purchased another mansion while he remained in the NBA bubble last season. He shelled out $36.75 million for a Beverly Hills mansion that previously belonged to The Bold and the Beautiful co-creator Lee Phillip Bell. The asking price was $39 million, but James was able to pay a lower price.

According to Yahoo! Sports, the property features views of both downtown Los Angeles and the Pacific Ocean. The four-bedroom, eight-bathroom home has two suites, seven fireplaces, a screening room, two separate guest houses, a lighted tennis court, and a pool.

Considering that he has made more than $300 million in career earnings from salary alone, James can certainly afford the Beverly Hills mansion. He also signed a two-year, $85 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers after defeating the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals to bring a championship back to the City of Angels.

Forbes reported in mid-February that James would join an exclusive club by the end of the year. The outlet projected him to surpass $1 billion in career earnings based on his salaries and endorsement deals. The report said that $700 million of this total comes away from the NBA court.