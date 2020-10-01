LeBron James Buys Massive $36 Million Mansion

✖

LeBron James has closed on a new home in a Los Angeles area. The Los Angeles Lakers star purchased a mansion for $36.8 million, according to The Real Deal. This is the third mansion for James as he bought two homes in Brentwood for $23 million and $21 million each.

The previous tenant was soap opera pioneer Lee Phillip Bell and her husband and business partner William J. Bell, who died in 1995. Lee Bell died the past March, and the asking price for the home was set at $39 million. Originally built in the 1930s, the home was first owned by actor Charles Boyer, according to Variety. He then leased it to actress Katherine Hepburn during the height of her career. Hepburn moved out, and it was then purchased by unnamed owners until the Bell couple bought the home in 1986. Some of the features of the home include a screening room with a fireplace, a swimming pool, tennis court, motor court and fountains.

James can definitely afford three homes in Los Angeles as he signed a four-year, $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018. Last year, James made over $35 million last season and over $37 million this year. He has two years remaining on his deal, but with the Lakers three wins away from winning a title, it's likely the team would like to keep him around a little longer or until her retires.

"I don't think in the beginning that we were physical enough," James said after the team's win against the Miami Hear in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. "You have to get a feel for how hard Miami plays. I think they smacked us in the mouth, and we got a sense of that. And so we knew how hard we had to play if we wanted to try to make it a game." James is playing in his 10th NBA Finals, making him the fourth player in NBA history to reach that mark. He is looking to get his fourth championship ring. He won two with the Miami Heat and one with the Cleveland Cavaliers.