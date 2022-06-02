LeBron James Just Reached Historic Financial Milestone

✖

LeBron James just hit a huge milestone. According to Forbes, the Los Angeles Lakers star has become the first active NBA player to have a net worth of $1 billion. This comes after James reportedly earned a total of $121.2 million in 2021. He's the first active NBA player to make the billionaires list. Michael Jordan reached the mark in 2014, more than 10 years after he retired from the NBA.

James talked about becoming a billionaire in 2014. "It's my biggest milestone," James told GQ at the time. "Obviously. I want to maximize my business. And if I happen to get it, if I happen to be a billion-dollar athlete, ho. Hip hip hooray! Oh, my God, I'm gonna be excited." James is still playing at a high level despite the Lakers missing the playoffs this past season. But what has helped him become a billionaire is what he's done off the court. James, 37, starred in the film Space Jam: A New Legacy in the summer, and he also sold a minority stake in his production company SpringHill at a $725 million valuation.

Forbes breaks down where James made the rest of his $1 billion, which includes $500 million from cash and investments. He also made money from the sale of Beats by Dre in 2014 and had shares in the company Beachbody. James was a minority owner of Liverpool FC and exchanged it for a 1% ownership stake in Fenway Sports Group and made $90 million for that deal. The four-time NBA champion has $80 million in real estate holdings and has interests in the food and beverage industry, which includes $30 million in the pizza chain Blaze Pizza.

James could make more money soon if he signs a new contract with the Lakers. He's entering the final year of his deal, and when the 2021-22 season came to an end, James was asked about his future with the team. "The conversation hasn't been talked about technically because of the [NBA's] collective bargaining agreement," James said in April, per the New York Post. "I know it's out there, but myself and [agent] Rich [Paul] can't even begin to talk to [GM] Rob [Pelinka] and the front office because of the collective bargaining agreement. When we get to that point, we'll see."