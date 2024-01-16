LeBron James Is Nearing Major NBA Milestone

LeBron James is about to make NBA history again. After Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Los Angeles Lakers star has collected 39,566 career points. He is inching closer to 40,000 points, which will make him the first player in NBA history to reach that mark. The NBA says James is projected to reach 40,000 points by the end of February.

James is already the NBA's all-time leading scorer, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar last year. He also ranks second in minutes played, fourth in assists, eighth in steals, eighth in games played and 31st in rebounds. But does breaking the scoring record make James the NBA's best player of all time?

"I don't know if the record does," James told Good Morning America last February. "I don't know if the record does," he reflected. "The one thing I can tell you... I've always prided myself on saying, 'I want to be.' 'I want to be the greatest to play this game,' you know ... and that came from a motivation to myself... my drive is to be the greatest of all time."

James also talked about raising three kids."The best thing I've been able to guide my boys and my little girl is showing them the way and showing them you know about how to respect adults, how to be great in the community. "At the end of the day, this is their walk in life, you have to be able to decide what journey you want to go. Mom and Dad are gonna give you the blueprint and you go from there."

James, 39, has been with the Lakers since 2018. Since joining the NBA in 2003, James has had two stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and also played for the Miami Heat. He has won four NBA championships and was named NBA Finals MVP four times. James is also a 19-time NBA star and 19-time selection to the All-NBA Team and was named NBA MVP four times. His work on the court has led to him being named AP Athlete of the Year four times, Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year three times and being selected to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.