LeBron James, NBA Players React to Suspension of 2020 Season Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The NBA was the first professional sports league to suspend operations due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The announcement came after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 which also led to his teammate Donovan Mitchell also testing positive.

“The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminary tested positive for COVID-19. The test was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena,” the NBA said in a statement. “The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

There’s no telling when the NBA will return to its normal operations because the outbreak is not slowing down. Here’s a look at LeBron James and other NBA players reacting to the news.

LeBron James

Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 12, 2020

LeBron James was against playing games without fans, but that won’t be a problem now. Ultimately he wants everyone to stay safe and healthy because of how serious the situation is. But he really wants 2020 to be canceled.

Giannis Anteokounmpo

Basketball becomes secondary… Take care of yourselves and your family. Wash your hands often. — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) March 12, 2020

The reigning MVP has a message for all his fans. Like James, Anteokounmpo wants everyone to stay safe because of how the coronavirus outbreak is spreading. He also stressed to everyone to wash their hands as it’s the best defense for COVID-19.

Steph Curry

2020 aint it. Don’t know what to compare this situation to…just gotta buckle up and take care of yourself and those around you. Basketball will be back at some point but right now, protect yourself and stay safe out there! — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 12, 2020

Steph Curry also had an inspiring message for the fans. He said basketball will be back but in the meantime, take care of yourself and everyone around you. And like James, Curry is not a fan of 2020.

Luka Doncic

2020 is being very bad year!! stay safe folks🙏 — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) March 12, 2020

The 2019 Rookie of the Year is also not loving 2020. With coronavirus, the death Kobe Bryant and the Nashville tornadoes, the year is not off to the best start. The good news is its only March so there’s plenty of time to turn things around.

Trae Young

Man… This stuff crazy… Praying for EVERYBODY in this tough time🙏🏽 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) March 12, 2020

The 2019 Rookie of the Year runner-up is thinking about everyone right now. This is something the NBA hasn’t experienced before, but as long as people take care of themselves, the league will be back much sooner than later.

Jeremy Lin

Not gonna lie, I’m scared. But need to remind myself that God is ALWAYS in control. Always. Revelation 1:17 🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) March 12, 2020

Jeremy Lin is in the same boat with a lot of people because the not knowing what the future holds. The good news is most people who test positive for coronavirus are able to recover. But this is a situation the country hasn’t seen before in a very long time.

Ja Morant

2020 = 🚮 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) March 12, 2020

There are a lot of people who feel the same way as the rookie sensation. Morant is not happy with the way 2020 is going right now and it started with the death of Kobe Bryant. We are all hoping things will turn around very quickly.