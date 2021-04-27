LeBron James Was Just Shaded by an NBA Icon

✖

One NBA legend just threw some shade at LeBron James. Julius Erving recently spoke to Yahoo Sports and named his top two All-Time NBA teams. James didn't make the cut, meaning Erving believes he's not one of the 10 best players in NBA history.

“He’s the guy who has led the charge in terms of super teams,” Erving said when explaining why he didn't pick James. “When he put together a team in Miami, he put together a team in Cleveland as well, and he put together a team in Los Angeles. So, he can pick his own team. I ain’t going to pick his team.”

“He’s the guy who has led the charge in terms of super teams...”@JuliusErving doesn't have LeBron on his top-two All-Time NBA teams 👀 Check out Posted Up with @ChrisBHaynes ➡️ https://t.co/LIqxEaKxVO pic.twitter.com/IROWlOSYkT — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 27, 2021

For his selections, Erving named Oscar Robertson, Jerry West, Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell, and Elgin Baylor to his first team. He then named Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Karl Malone, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on his second team. All those players are legendary and deserve to the in the top 10. However, fans didn't agree with Erving's list.

"This is such a lack of self awareness take," one fan wrote. "His 83 championship team had 4 hall of gamers. Then they added Barkley. The lakers team they played in 83 had 5 hall of gamers. This is how teams have been forever. Also, Dr J doesn’t belong in top 2 teams for sure." Another fan didn't like how Dr. J separated the teams by eras.

"Dr J only mention players from two eras that he was a part of and he put mike Magic and Larry on the second team," another fan wrote. "He decided to put respect the guys that came before him and players that he beat and exceeded in the 2nd team and Dr J thinks he’s better than LeBron."

Back in May of 2020, ESPN ranked the 74 best NBA players of all time, and James came in at No. 2. Dave McMenamin of ESPN wrote: "James' game is built on power, but his passing ability might be his strongest skill. The four-time MVP and three-time champion has reinvented how an athlete's prime should be viewed; he had the Lakers in the thick of a title hunt as a 35-year-old playing in his 17th season." This was before James led the Lakers to an NBA title and his fourth championship in his career. James has played in 10 NBA Finals, which is tied for the third-most in NBA history.