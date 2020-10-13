LeBron James Builds Epic Playhouse for Daughter Zhuri

✖

LeBron James just won the fourth championship of his NBA career, and he is celebrating by spicing up the backyard of his home. He just bought a massive playhouse for his 6-year-old daughter Zhuri. He surprised her with the new place, which appears to be a miniature version of his mansion.

James posted a video that showed the backyard of his palatial home. He then panned the camera to show the miniature version sitting in the backyard. He captioned the video ""EARLY BDAY GIFT MY PRINCESS!!! LOVE YOU BABY Z." He then continued the video with a tour of the playhouse, which included black double front doors.

According to TMZ Sports, the playhouse has a number of impressive features. There are actual windows, custom flooring and a couch in the entryway for guests. The playhouse also includes a massive kitchen play area, which features a play oven, stove, refrigerator and cabinets. None of the appliances work, but the play room provides a break when Zhuri isn't using the study area.

"Yea, zhuri play house is not a playhouse if Lebron can fit in it," one person commented on Twitter. Several others agreed with the sentiment and pointed out that most adults can't traditionally fit in playhouses. They expressed the opinion that Zhuri's new pad is more akin to a mansion.

James is currently celebrating a critical moment in his career. He led the Los Angeles Lakers to a championship after defeating the Miami Heat in six games. This victory gave James four rings in his career (two with the Heat, one with the Cavaliers), but he is still upset about one thing. James expressed the opinion that he still doesn't get respect after multiple championships.

"UP IN [smoke emoji] TOUR. WHAT THEY GONE SAY NOW?!?! I know they’ll make up another criteria that nobody else has ever had in the history of the game. But Guess what though, bring it on please!! Heavy is the head that holds the [crown emoji] they say. Let’s get it!" James wrote on Instagram on Monday.

The post on social media followed an interview where James discussed joining the Lakers. He said that he came to Los Angeles to turn the franchise around and that being part of a historic franchise is an unbelievable feeling. However, James finished his statement by saying that he wants his "damn respect."