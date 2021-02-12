LeBron James and Amy Schumer Tease Idea of 'Trainwreck' Sequel: 'We Can Make That Happen'

✖

Could we see LeBron James back on the big screen with Amy Schumer? This week, Schumer re-posted a fan's message on her Instagram story, asking her to do a sequel for the 2015 film Trainwreck. In the post, the fan wrote, "We need another film with both of you together. Trainwreck is too darn funny," while tagging James, according to PEOPLE.

Schumer responded: "[James] is this time next year good for you?" That led to the Los Angeles Lakers star player responding on his own Instagram story: "I think we can make that happen! Trainwreck 2???" Trainwreck was a big hit, raking in $140.8 million at the box offices. The film also stars Bill Hader, Brie Larson, Colin Quinn, Vanessa Bayer and John Cena. When talking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2015, James said he was "very nervous" while filming but loved the experience.

"I'm excited to be a part of Trainwreck because it gives me a different format. Some people are used to seeing me on the basketball court, so to see what I'm capable of doing on the big screen and being a part of something with Bill Hader and Amy Schumer and Judd [Apatow] producing the whole thing and directing it all, it's pretty cool," James said. While fans wait for a possible Trainwreck 2, they can see James in a new film, Space Jam: A New Legacy, which will hit theatres and stream on HBO Max on July 16.

"It’s more of a family movie," James said in December when talking about the plot of the new Space Jam film, as reported by Cinema Blend. "It's a parenting movie between me and my son and me trying to demand my son to do something because I was taught that way growing up, demand my son to play basketball. 'This is all you're gonna do; this is how you do it.' And me as a parent, not listening to my son and not believing in what my son is actually great at. It's a tackling between me being a parent and supporting my son, and my son basically turning off at some point and me trying to regain that trust throughout the movie." James will star alongside Don Cheadle, Soneqa Martin-Green, and several NBA players, including Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Chris Paul.