Las Vegas Raiders Player Engaged to Basketball Star

A Las Vegas Raiders player is getting married. Hroniss Grasu proposed to longtime girlfriend Sabrina Inosescu, a basketball star who plays for the New York Liberty of the WNBA. Ionescu shared multiple photos of the engagement on Instagram and wrote, "It's always us. Here's to forever with you." According to ESPN, both went to college at the University of Oregon, grew up in California and are of Romanian descent.

Grasu, 25, was selected in the third round by the Chicago Bears of the 2015 NFL Draft. He was with the team for three seasons before spending time with multiple teams from 2018-2020. The Raiders originally signed Grasu to the practice squad in October 2021 before signing him to a reserve/future contract in January 2022. The offensive lineman began the 2022 season on the practice squad but was promoted to the active roster in December. He is currently a free agent.

Grasu played college football at the University of Oregon and was named an All-American in 2013 and 2014. He played with quarterback Marcus Mariota who is now with the Atlanta Falcons. The two reunited when Grasu signed with the Titans in 2019. "Being around Marcus, it's been great, too. He is obviously my best friend, one of the best teammates I've ever had. He is nice enough to let me stay with him. Marcus is family to me. He is like my brother, and his entire family is like a second family to me," Grasu told Titans beat writer Jim Wyatt at the time, per 247Sports.

Ionescu was selected No. 1 overall by the Liberty in the 2020 WNBA Draft. She had a breakout season in 2022, averaging 17.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game which led to her being named an All-Star and to the All-WNBA Second Team. Ionescu joined the Liberty after having a legendary career at Oregon when she became the only collegiate player with 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds. And for the 2023 WNBA season, Ionescu feels like she can have a better year than she did in 2022.

"It's my first offseason not rehabbing, and I could say it's the first offseason that I've been able to kind of map out and know exactly what it's going to look like and not have any obstacles of surgery procedures, you know, whatever that looks like," Ionescu recently told the New York Post. "And so it's been exciting. … And now getting back to training and so super excited, just hit the ground running."