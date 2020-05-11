Lana Breaks Silence on WWE Firing Rusev

✖

Lana has broken her silence on her real-life husband Rusev being fired by WWE. She posted a video on YouTube where she addressed the situation. Lana started off by saying Rusev is not the person most WWE fans think he is, and she believes he is the reason she was "arrested" on Monday Night Raw earlier this year.

"What does the ravishing Russian Lana think about her ex-husband Rusev being fired," Lana said. "Rusev is not exactly what you think he is. He has manipulated each and every single one of you fans. Why do you think I was taken to jail in Nashville? Why? Why do you think the cops in Nashville took me to jail? Because they were bribed by the Bulgarian Brute Rusev. Rusev Day. He bribed them. He bribed them with a bunch of t-shirts. He bribed them with a bunch of singy songy songs. Rusev finally shoed his true colors. Rusev’s probably celebrating right now."

Lana continued and addressed the fans who are angry WWE released Rusev, who was one the more popular wrestlers on the roster. She compared the loss to an actor leaving a TV show such as Grey's Anatomy. "For all you guys crying right now and devastated, look I get it," she said. "I cry when I watch Grey’s Anatomy okay whenever my favorite character is either taken off the show, written off the show, or died on the show. I'm devastated, so I get what the WWE universe is feeling right now. They are devastated that so many of their favorite characters are not going to be on WWE programming anymore, and I know that Rusev, he was the no. 1 trend, or no. 2 trend. No. 2 globally and no. 1 in the USA trends or something crazy, I’m like ugh."

And while Lana was in character when talking about Rusev, she did let go of the kayfabe for a minute to reveal how Rusev is really doing. "I can assure all of you guys that, not like I'm talking to Rusev every day or something like that, but I can assure you that the man that I found in 2013 and in NXT discovered him. The man that climbed up the ladder in WWE, is made up of a lot."

Rusev was one of the many WWE Superstars and staff members released by the company due to the coronavirus pandemic. WWE continues to put on shows, but no fans are in attendance and all the shows are being held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.