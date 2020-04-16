Rusev’s Release From WWE Has Fans Livid

This week has been an interesting one for the WWE as a number of Superstars and backstage employees were released due to the coronavirus pandemic. One of the most notable Superstars who was let go was Rusev, who has been out of action due to an injury. WWE made the announcement of Rusev’s release on Wednesday.

Rusev, whose real name is Miroslav Barnyashev, is one of the many Superstars who were released. The others wrestlers who are now free agents are Zack Ryder (Matthew Cardona), Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers), Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra), Luke Gallows (Drew Hankinson), Heath Slater (Heath Miller), Eric Young (Jeremy Fritz), Rowan (Joseph Ruud), Sarah Logan (Sarah Rowe), No Way Jose (Levis Valenzuela), Mike Chioda, Mike Kanellis (Mike Bennett), Maria Kanellis, EC3 (Michael Hutter), Aiden English (Matthew Rehwoldt), Lio Rush (Lionel Green), Primo (Edwin Colon) and Epico (Orlando Colon Nieves).

Another notable name that is gone is Kurt Angle, who is retired from in-ring action and was working as a producer. These moves come on the heels of WWE being named an essential business by Florida officials. WWE is one of the only sports organizations that is still competing, but with no fans attending the events, the company is saving as much money as they can to keep things rolling. That said, fans are very angry to see Rusev gone.

On Rusev Day

Rusev is going to be one of the biggest stars in the business… remember this tweet #wwereleases pic.twitter.com/amgOxyETrr — CoolKaneECW (@CoolKaneECW) April 15, 2020

This fan is not happy that Rusev was released on “Rusev Day.” One of the things the WWE Universe loved about Rusev was the fact they could chant “Rusev Day,” and it led to him being one of the most popular Superstars on the roster.

The Best

Alexander Rusev is one of the greatest to ever do it. He has and always will continue to be money anywhere he goes pic.twitter.com/Qr2IEe56GX — Orin (@orinanne) April 15, 2020

This Twitter user is confident Rusev will be successful no matter where he goes. WWE is the biggest pro wrestling promotion in the world, but there are a number of organizations that will love to have a guy like Rusev in the locker room.

AEW?

Rusev and EC3 won’t be unemployed long. pic.twitter.com/rPVDCKuhNB — KeepUpWithKayfabe (@KeepUpWithKFabe) April 15, 2020

Speaking of other promotions, could Rusev be heading to AEW soon? The company has already grabbed notable WWE stars such as Matt Hardy, Chris Jericho and current AEW Champion Jon Moxley. Rusev to AEW would be a perfect fit.

“I can’t…”

Rusev has been released from his contract pic.twitter.com/Y3OdIGSqpx — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Mckenzieas93) April 15, 2020

This wrestling fan can’t believe Rusev is no longer in WWE. While it’s not a big surprise to see Rusev go because he’s been out of action for months, he will be missed by fans because of what he was able to do inside the ring. One has to wonder if he would have been released if he wasn’t injured?

Expected

Rusev is in a perpetual state of taking one for the team. He really didn’t have the type of career he should have had in WWE while at the same time ultimately having the type of career you’d expect WWE to give him. — Dhanya🤖 (@XbirdThunder) April 16, 2020

The fans wanted more Rusev, but WWE may have had other plans in mind. Rusev was one of the top heels in the company at one point, but the company never capitalized on it. It might be better for him to work for another promotion.

Deserves better

Rusev deserves better

Aiden English deserves better

Drake Maverick deserves better

Curt Hawkins deserves better

Heath Slater deserves better

Lio Rush deserves better

Fit Finlay deserves better

The Colons deserves better



Everyone who gets released from wwe deserves better. — ᶜᵉᶜʸ 🦁 📌like y rt📌 (@cecibourne) April 16, 2020

The WWE fan believes Rusev deserved better. But also believes all the other Superstars, who were released, deserved more from the WWE. Despite performing amid the coronavirus epidemic, WWE is still in a position where they have to make tough financial decisions.

Disband NXT and 205 Live

In all honesty if WWE just disbanded both NXT and 205 live we wouldn’t have to see rusev get released, or heath slater or ember moon but because they keep these lame ass brands real talent gets cut instead. Just saying. FK NXT and 205 live. — dInCrdiblePil3DrvR7 (@RealLikeDat529) April 16, 2020

This fan believes if WWE did away with NXT and 205 Live, Rusev would not have been released. NXT is not going anywhere because of the talent, and WWE is invested in 205 Live. Odds are Rusev will return to WWE when the time is right.