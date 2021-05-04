Lamar Odom's Dad Joe Has Died

✖

Lamar Odom is mourning the loss of his father, Joe, who died on April 20. The former NBA star went to Instagram on Monday to send a message to his fans. Odom thanked everyone that has sent him well wishes over the last few days.

"Thank you to everyone who extended love and prayers to me during my time of bereavement." Odom wrote. "I appreciate every single one of you for sending me good energy. Life is not promised. My pops and I had our differences but at the end of the day I knew he loved me and I loved him and that’s really all that matters."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lamar Odom (@lamarodom)

Odom, who played in the NBA from 1999 to 2013 went on to write: "I encourage you to take some time and make amends with family and friends, tell someone you love them, smile a little more, laugh out loud, give your heart to those that deserve it because NOTHING is promised but death. That’s it."

Odom announced the news of his father's death on social media. "These eyes have seen the best of life and the worst in mankind," Odom wrote. "This heart has overflowed with love and been as cold as ice. These tears have been from joy and pain, as I embark on burying my father I ask that you extend good energy and kindness towards my family and myself." The former Los Angeles Lakers star went on to say: "Understand that the most important and formative relationships you will ever have will be with family. Embrace it. Life is uncertain."

The cause of death is unknown, and Odom mentioned, he and his father didn't always see eye to eye. In an interview with Radar Online in 2013, Joe blamed the Kardashian family for his son's problems. At that time, Odom was married to Khloe Kardashian and fired back at his father for the comments.

Odom, 41, was having issues with drugs at the time, which led to his divorce from Kardashian in 2016. Since then, Odom has been involved in various projects and will reportedly face Aaron Carter in a celebrity boxing match in June. Odom had a successful NBA career, winning two NBA Championships as a member of the Lakers and winning Sixth Man of the Year in 2011.